Rare Infrastructure Cuts Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C (CWEN)

Fintel reports that Rare Infrastructure has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.35MM shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C (CWEN). This represents 1.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.05MM shares and 2.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 53.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.12% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C is $41.04. The forecasts range from a low of $37.30 to a high of $45.42. The average price target represents an increase of 26.12% from its latest reported closing price of $32.54.

The projected annual revenue for Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C is $1,391MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.38, a decrease of 71.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearway Energy, Inc. Class C. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWEN is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 90,366K shares. The put/call ratio of CWEN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,787K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,018K shares, representing a decrease of 32.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 67.21% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 2,968K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,726K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 48.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,249K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 3.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,087K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Clearway Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearway is one of the largest developers and operators of clean energy in the United States with over 5.7 gigawatts of wind, solar, and energy storage in operation, including assets owned through their affiliate company, Clearway Energy, Inc.

