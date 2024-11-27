Rare Foods Australia Gains Shareholder Confidence with AGM Success

Rare Foods Australia Limited (AU:RFA) has released an update.
Rare Foods Australia Limited reported successful outcomes at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including director re-election and ratification of share issues, passing by significant margins. Investors showed strong support, notably with a unanimous vote for the confirmation of the company’s auditor. These results reflect solid shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.
