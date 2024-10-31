Rare Foods Australia Director Boosts Shareholding

Rare Foods Australia Limited (AU:RFA) has released an update.

Rare Foods Australia Ltd’s Managing Director, Bradley Adams, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 1,574,664 shares in an off-market transaction, bringing his total holdings to nearly 4.74 million shares. This move highlights confidence in the company’s innovative greenlip abalone sea ranching business, which supplies premium abalone to local and international markets.

