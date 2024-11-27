Rare Foods Australia Appoints New Director to Board

Rare Foods Australia Limited (AU:RFA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rare Foods Australia Limited has announced the appointment of Dimitri Bacopanos as a director, effective November 27, 2024. This strategic addition to the board could potentially influence the company’s future direction and decision-making. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Rare Foods Australia’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:RFA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.