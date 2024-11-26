Rare Foods Australia Announces New Board Appointments

Rare Foods Australia Limited (AU:RFA) has released an update.
Rare Foods Australia Limited is ushering in a new growth phase with the appointment of Dimitri Bacopanos and Paul Italiano as independent Non-Executive Directors. Bacopanos, with expertise in corporate finance and market entry, and Italiano, with a strong background in energy and finance, are expected to steer the company towards diverse opportunities and profitability. This leadership change marks a strategic shift as the company continues to expand its abalone ranching operations.
