Rare Foods Australia Announces Director Departure

Rare Foods Australia Limited has announced that Peter Harold has ceased to be a director as of November 27, 2024. Harold held interests in securities through entities Winton Vale Pty Ltd and Springway Investments Pty Ltd, totaling 479,428 securities. This change in directorship might interest stakeholders monitoring leadership shifts and potential impacts on the company’s stock performance.

