This Rare Event Could Eclipse September’s Disastrous Reputation

September is historically a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month for stocks – and Tuesday certainly lived up to the reputation.

Over the past roughly 100 years, stocks have averaged a 1.2% drop in September, making it the worst month for stocks by a wide margin.

The past five years have been especially bad for September trading. Since 2019, stocks have averaged a 4.2% drop in the month.

And Tuesday was, quite simply, awful. The S&P 500 dropped more than 2% in one of its worst days of the year.

So… September’s a wash, right? Time to sell and come back in October?

Nope. It’s time to buck the consensus and buy stocks in September.

Why?

Because a unique event set to take place in about two weeks could make this September the best – not worst – month of the year for investors.

Here’s what I’m talking about…

Take Advantage of Others’ Recession Worries

Right now, lots of folks are worried about a recession. Those fears make sense. Unemployment rates are ticking higher. Job openings are moving lower. Consumer spending is slowing while consumer confidence is weak.

If all these trends continue, the economy could very well plunge into a recession.

But those trends will likely start to reverse course in about two weeks – because a very specific, very powerful, and very rare economic dynamic is set to emerge.

This set of circumstances has occurred just three times in the past 30 years. Every time it has, it strengthened the economy and sent stocks soaring higher – even if they were dropping beforehand.

For example, in 1998, the economy was weakening, and stocks were falling throughout the late summer and into the fall. In fact, the S&P 500 dove nearly 20% that summer.

Then, in September 1998, this rare economic dynamic emerged. As you can see playing out in the chart below – which shows the strong parallels between this year’s market performance and 1998’s – from October 1998 to July 1999, the stock market soared almost 50%!

We think a similar dynamic is set to emerge in about two weeks. When it does emerge, I expect it to result in the same outcome it produced in 1998 – a major stock market rally.

The Stocks That Will Win

The U.S. economy appears well positioned to achieve a soft landing in late 2024. From there, the economy should regain its strength in 2025 as we move past the U.S. presidential election (elections always cause short-term political angst and market volatility) and the artificial intelligence investment boom continues with vigor.

Stocks will charge higher. AI stocks will remain the biggest winners.

In our view, the go-forward path for markets is clear and positive. After this event, the economy will grow stronger. Earnings will push higher, and so will stocks…

Especially AI stocks.

Indeed, for all the talk out there of an “AI Bubble,” the data actually suggests that we remain in the early innings of a continued AI Boom.

For example…

Electronic design firm Keysight Technologies Inc. ( KEYS ) recently reported that businesses are re-architecting data centers for AI, leading data center operators to upgrade to high data-rate networking products in bulk – massively boosting Keysight’s business. On a conference call with analysts, the company’s CEO said that it’s becoming quite clear that AI will be a transformational technology.

( ) recently reported that businesses are re-architecting data centers for AI, leading data center operators to upgrade to high data-rate networking products in bulk – massively boosting Keysight’s business. On a conference call with analysts, the company’s CEO said that it’s becoming quite clear that AI will be a transformational technology. Integrated circuit maker Analog Devices Inc. ( ADI ) says that it is observing customers’ huge efforts to modernize and digitize the electrical grid in response to the massive AI infrastructure buildout going on right now.

( ) says that it is observing customers’ huge efforts to modernize and digitize the electrical grid in response to the massive AI infrastructure buildout going on right now. Telecom infrastructure firm Dycom Industries Inc. ( DY ) notes that demand for low-latency AI data center connectivity solutions is growing rapidly.

( ) notes that demand for low-latency AI data center connectivity solutions is growing rapidly. Tech solutions provider Unisys Corp. ( UIS ) reports a 25% increase in new business signings in the first half of 2024, primarily driven by new AI services. Its large language models (LLMs) are helping media firms create dynamic ads for targeted audiences and allowing restaurants to collect data on payment channels to improve restaurant operations.

( ) reports a 25% increase in new business signings in the first half of 2024, primarily driven by new AI services. Its large language models (LLMs) are helping media firms create dynamic ads for targeted audiences and allowing restaurants to collect data on payment channels to improve restaurant operations. And on Wednesday morning, data center operator GDS Holdings Ltd. (GDS) provided a very bullish read on the Asian data center market this morning.

The evidence here is clear. The AI Boom is yielding real and significant financial benefits across the global economy.

So, don’t just buy stocks. Buy top AI stocks – that’s where the growth is happening right now.

The Answers to Your Questions

So, what exactly is this dynamic that could push stocks (especially AI stocks) higher? How does it emerge? Why is it so rare, and how does it drive stocks higher?

