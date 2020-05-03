Rare earths producer Lynas to restart Malaysia plant at 70% production rate

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Lynas Corp, the largest producer of rare earths outside China, said on Monday its processing plant in Malaysia will restart later in the day at about a 70% production rate.

The plant restart comes on the back of easing restrictions by the Southeast Asian nation to control the spread of the coronavirus. The plant has been shuttered since March.

