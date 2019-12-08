Rare earths producer Lynas picks Kalgoorlie, Australia, for processing site

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian rare earths producer Lynas Corp LYC.AX said on Monday that it picked the outback town of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, as the new location for an initial processing site.

The miner has been on the lookout for a plant that will remove low-level radioactivity from the materials it ships to Malaysia for separation into elements vital for products ranging from fighter jets to wind farms.

