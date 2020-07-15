US Markets
Rare earths miner MP Materials to go public in $1.5 bln SPAC deal

U.S. rare earths miner MP Materials said on Wednesday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. rare earths miner MP Materials said on Wednesday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

Hedge funds JHL Capital Group and QVT Financial will fold their ownership of MP Materials and its California mine into the special-purpose acquisition company Fortress Value Acquisition Corp FVAC_u.N. Fortress is controlled by Japan's Softbank Group 9984.T.

