Rare-earths miner Lynas' Q2 revenue halves on falling prices, lower China demand

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX said on Monday second-quarter revenue fell sharply, missing analysts' estimates, as prices plunged during a slowdown in construction activity in China.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said sales fell 51.7% to A$112.5 million ($74.06 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from A$232.7 million in the year-ago period. It missed Macquarie's estimate of A$117.8 million.

Lynas has been upgrading its Malaysian processing facilities to increase separation capacity to 10,500 tonnes per year for neodymium and praseodymium, used in magnets in sectors from electrified transport to defence.

Lynas halted Malaysian operations in mid-November, except for a mixed rare earth carbonate processing plant to upgrade downstream operations. The plant restarted as planned on Jan. 1.

The schedule for its Mt Weld Expansion Project in Western Australia remains on track, Lynas said, after a completed drilling program showed extensive rare-earth mineralisation around the mine.

Rare earth prices during the quarter extended declines as demand in China, especially in the country's appliance sector, fell with the construction downturn, Lynas said.

"China's economic recovery is seen as the main factor which could possibly trigger a change in price trend."

The miner said it has largely completed construction at its Kalgoorlie Rare Earths Processing Facility which will feed Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate to the new Lynas Seadrift Facility in Texas serving the U.S. Department of Defense.

The miner's neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) output for the quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at 901 rare earth oxide tonnes (REOt), compared with 1,508 tonnes a year earlier.

Sales fell as Lynas raked in an average selling price of A$28.70 per kilogram (kg) for its product range, sharply below the A$58.40 per kg last year.

Lynas estimated total March quarter production of around 1500 tonnes, above its previous estimate of around 900 tonnes.

($1 = 1.5191 Australian dollars)

