Rare earths miner Lynas looks to restart Malaysian plant as virus curbs ease

May 1 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner Lynas Corp LYC.AX said on Friday that it hoped to reopen its processing plant in Malaysia next week as the Southeast Asian nation eases restrictions imposed since March to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement by the largest producer of rare earths outside China follows the decision by Malaysia to allow the majority of businesses to resume activity on Monday.

The Australia-based producer said it will provide more information about the restart of the plant on May 4.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.