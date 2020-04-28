Rare earths miner Lynas extends Malaysia plant shutdown on govt orders

Australia's Lynas Corp on Wednesday extended a shutdown of its rare earths processing plant in Malaysia for two weeks, following an extension of restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus spread in the Southeast Asian nation.

Last week, Malaysia extended travel and other curbs aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19 by two weeks to May 12, but added some sectors may be allowed to resume operations.

Lynas, the world's largest rare earths producer outside China, said it awaits a decision from the Malaysian government on its application for "critical industry" status, adding that its products were essential to supply chains of key industries including medical devices.

