Is This Rare Earth and Met Coal Miner a Buy After One Firm Added 500,000 Shares?

Key Points

Lunt Capital increased its Ramaco Resources stake by 495,999 Class A shares; with an estimated trade value was $13 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

The firm also added 12,580 Class B shares.

Ramaco Resources Class A stock now makes up 3.76% of fund AUM, which places it inside the fund's top five holdings.

Lunt Capital Management, Inc. disclosed a significant purchase of 495,999 Class A shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) in its Jan. 23, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $13.03 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a Jan. 23, 2026, SEC filing, Lunt Capital Management, Inc. bought 495,999 additional Class A shares of Ramaco Resources. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter, was $13.03 million. The fund’s quarter-end value in the stock increased by $7.99 million, a figure that incorporates both new purchases and price changes. An additional 12,580 Class B shares added to its stake.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: USFR: $44.9 million (16.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: PALC: $13.9 million (5.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: PAMC: $10.60 million (4.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: FCTR: $10.31 million (3.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: METC: $10 million (3.76% of AUM)

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $579.5 million Net Income (TTM) ($32.9 million) Price (as of market close Jan. 22, 2026) $25.50

Company snapshot

Rameco produces and sells metallurgical coal, with core assets including the Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and RAM Mine properties across West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The company operates an integrated mining and sales model, generating revenue primarily from supplying metallurgical coal to steel mills and coke plants.

It is also adding an integrated critical mineral mine operation located at its Brook Mine in Wyoming.

Ramaco Resources is a leading U.S. producer of metallurgical coal, operating a diversified portfolio of mining assets across key coal-producing regions. The company focuses on supplying high-quality coal to the steel industry, leveraging large-scale mineral reserves and a vertically integrated approach. Strategic asset positioning, and a focus on metallurgical coal, differentiate Ramaco Resources within the energy sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Ramaco is diversifying beyond its metallurgical coal mining operations. Lunt Capital may be aggressively increasing its position in the company for that reason. Ramaco is progressing in its transformation into a dual-platform company, merging a large-scale development in rare earths and critical minerals with its existing metallurgical coal operation.

Both platforms are designed to support U.S. strategic supply chain objectives in their respective sectors. This new platform will be managed under the name Ramaco Rare Earths, Inc. (RRE). Upon full development, the company anticipates RRE will become a leading national platform for critical minerals, with operations at its Brook Mine in Wyoming.

Ramaco’s position as a supplier to U.S. steel operations and its move into critical minerals has caught the eye of investors. National security in both steel and critical metals has been a newsworthy topic recently. That helps explain why Lunt meaningfully increased its stake in the company. Investors should note that it is a speculative buy, though.

