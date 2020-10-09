Spruce Biosciences, a Phase 2 biotech developing a novel therapy for rare endocrine disorders, raised $90 million by offering 6 million shares at $15, within the range of $14 to $16. The company offered 1 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 20% more in proceeds than expected.



Spruce Biosciences plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SPRB. Cowen, SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Rare disease biotech Spruce Biosciences prices upsized IPO at $15 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

