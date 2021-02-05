Pharvaris, a Phase 1 biotech developing oral small molecule therapies for rare diseases, raised $165 million by offering 8.3 million shares at $20, above the range of $17 to $19. The company sold 19% more shares than originally anticipated.



The Netherlands-based biotech, which has offices in the US and Switzerland, plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PHVS. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and SVB Leerink acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Rare disease biotech Pharvaris prices upsized US IPO above the range at $20 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.