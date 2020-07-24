Inozyme Pharma, a preclinical biotech developing protein therapies for rare calcification diseases, raised $112 million by offering 7 million shares at $16, in line with the upwardly revised terms. The company offered 0.5 million more shares than anticipated. It originally filed to offer 5 million shares at a range of $14 to $16, before increasing its proposed deal size on Thursday morning. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market cap of $386 million.



Inozyme Pharma plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INZY. BofA Securities, Cowen, and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Rare disease biotech Inozyme Pharma prices further upsized IPO at $16, in line with upwardly revised terms originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



