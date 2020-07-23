Inozyme Pharma, a preclinical biotech developing therapies for diseases of abnormal mineralization, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Thursday.



The Boston, MA-based company now plans to raise $104 million by offering 6.5 million shares at $16. The company had previously filed to offer 5 million shares at a range of $14 to $16. At the proposed price, Inozyme Pharma will raise 39% more in proceeds than previously anticipated to command a fully diluted market cap of $378 million.



Inozyme Pharma was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INZY. BofA Securities, Cowen and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 20, 2020.



The article Rare disease biotech Inozyme Pharma increases proposed deal size by 39% ahead of $104 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.