Generation Bio, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Cambridge, MA-based company plans to raise $126 million by offering 7.4 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Generation Bio would command a fully diluted market value of $764 million.



Generation Bio was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GBIO. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of June 8, 2020.



The article Rare disease biotech Generation Bio sets terms for $126 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



