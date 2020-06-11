Generation Bio, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare diseases, raised $200 million by offering 10.5 million shares at $19, the high end of the revised range of $18 to $19. The company offered 0.5 million more shares than anticipated after upwardly revising its share offering and range earlier today. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market cap of $916 million.



Generation Bio plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GBIO. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Rare disease biotech Generation Bio prices further upsized IPO at revised $19 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

