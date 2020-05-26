Generation Bio, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare diseases, filed last Friday with the SEC to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering.



The company's pipeline includes eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina, initially prioritizing rare monogenic diseases that have well-established biomarkers and clear clinical and regulatory pathways. Its most advanced liver disease programs are in phenylketonuria and hemophilia A, which are in the preclinical stage of development and being assessed in IND-enabling studies. Its most advanced retina disease programs are in Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis and Stargardt disease, which are in the lead optimization stage and are being assessed in animal models.



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GBIO. Generation Bio filed confidentially on April 10, 2020. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Rare disease biotech Generation Bio files for a $125 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.