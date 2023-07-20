RARE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.95, changing hands as low as $42.73 per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RARE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RARE's low point in its 52 week range is $33.36 per share, with $56.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.92.

