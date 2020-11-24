Rare Case of Politics Driving Markets: Yellen's Nomination and Other Moves Boosting Stocks

Politicians have a lot less influence on markets than they think they do. When it comes to politics, traders and investors often fear the worst and hope for the best, so stocks can often show their most positive reaction when politicians simply don’t make expected mistakes or actively screw things up. There have been a few good examples of that in recent days. There have undoubtedly been other factors that have helped the market’s strong performance over the last week or so, most notably developments on the Covid vaccine front, but a couple of important political developments have cleared the way for that news to have a positive impact.

Yesterday, for example, we learned that the head of the GSA, Emily Murphy, accepted the reality of a Biden win and would allow the transition process to begin. It is a pretty sad reflection of the state of America that this would produce a sense of relief, but that is what happened. Democracy, it seems, will survive after all, and that is good news for stocks.

Also yesterday, Joe Biden announced a flurry of proposed nominees for cabinet positions, among them Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary. When that news broke, stocks jumped for a couple of reasons. First, there was relief that the pick was based on competency, not ideology. Yellen has always been regarded as a centrist, practical kind of person, and has been critical of Biden in the past. She is also seen as someone who puts economic growth and full employment above any partisan concerns. That is who she was as Chair of the Fed, and so presumably who she will be as Treasury Secretary.

On a slightly more cynical note, the market will also be pleased to see Yellen back in power for another reason too. The main criticism of her tenure at the Fed was that she maybe was a little too enamored with, and slow to end, QE, also known as handing billions of dollars in investable cash to Wall Street every month. It should come as no surprise to anyone, given that, that the prospect of more Yellen gave traders and fund managers a warm, fuzzy feeling.

All of this comes after the failure last week of a procedural vote in the Senate made it far less likely that Judy Shelton, Trump’s nominee for the Fed’s board of governors, would be appointed. There is still a possibility that the lame duck President and Senate push through her nomination, but it looks increasingly unlikely with every passing day, and the market is heaving a sigh of relief. Polarizing figures with controversial views are nothing new these days, but the thought of someone on the Fed board who talked positively about a return to the gold standard and who openly advocated for the politicization of monetary policy would have worried just about every trader and fund manager in the world.

Whatever you think of a return to the gold standard in principle, the short-term effect on the market would be devastation if it ever gained any traction. This is a market built on extraordinary levels of liquidity, and the idea of restricting the supply of money would not be popular with the biggest beneficiaries of all that cash sloshing around the system: the banks and financial institutions. Add in the fact that the gold standard was abandoned originally because it restricted growth so much and you can see why taking that idea out of the conversation would produce a relief rally of sorts.

All of these things have one thing in common that is supportive of the market. They all suggest that we are moving away from the threat of politics being an influence on the economy. They signal a period when banks, traders, investors and businesses are left alone to do their thing. That may not last should Biden give in to the Left of his party and start to allow ideology to drive decisions and appointments, but for now there is no sign of that. We look to be headed for a period when economic decisions and market moves are driven by economics, not politics, and that has to be a good thing for stocks.

