Rare cancer biotech SpringWorks Therapeutics prices IPO at $18 high end

SpringWorks Therapeutics, a Phase 3 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare cancers, raised $162 million by offering 9.0 million shares at $18, the high end of the range of $16 to $18.



SpringWorks Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SWTX. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.

