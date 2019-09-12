Rare cancer biotech SpringWorks Therapeutics prices IPO at $18 high end

SpringWorks Therapeutics, a Phase 3 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare cancers, raised $162 million by offering 9.0 million shares at $18, the high end of the range of $16 to $18.
SpringWorks Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SWTX. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
