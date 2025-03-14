Bitcoin Magazine



This Rare Bitcoin Buy Signal Could Ignite Next BTC Rally

Bitcoin has been struggling with lower lows in recent weeks, leaving many investors questioning whether the asset is on the brink of a major bear cycle. However, a rare data point tied to the US Dollar Strength Index (DXY) suggests that a significant shift in market dynamics may be imminent. This bitcoin buy signal, which has only appeared three times in BTC’s history, could point to a bullish reversal despite the current bearish sentiment.

Table of Contents

BTC vs DXY Inverse Relationship

Bitcoin’s price action has long been inversely correlated with the US Dollar Strength Index (DXY). Historically, when the DXY strengthens, BTC tends to struggle, while a declining DXY often creates favorable macroeconomic conditions for Bitcoin price appreciation.

Figure 1: $BTC & DXY have historically had an inverse correlation. View Live Chart

Despite this historically bullish influence, Bitcoin’s price has continued to retreat, recently dropping from over $100,000 to below $80,000. However, past occurrences of this rare DXY retracement suggest that a delayed but meaningful BTC rebound could still be in play.

Bitcoin Buy Signal Historic Occurrences

Currently, the DXY has been in a sharp decline, a decrease of over 3.4% within a single week, a rate of change that has only been observed three times in Bitcoin’s entire trading history.

Figure 2: There have only been three previous instances of such rapid DXY decline.

To understand the potential impact of this DXY signal, let’s examine the three prior instances when this sharp decline in the US dollar strength index occurred:

2015 Post-Bear Market Bottom

The first occurrence was after BTC’s price had bottomed out in 2015. Following a period of sideways consolidation, BTC’s price experienced a significant upward surge, gaining over 200% within months.

Post-COVID Market Crash

The second instance occurred in early 2020, following the sharp market collapse triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to the 2015 case, BTC initially experienced choppy price action before a rapid upward trend emerged, culminating in a multi-month rally.

2022 Bear Market Recovery

The most recent instance happened at the end of the 2022 bear market. After an initial period of price stabilization, BTC followed with a sustained recovery, climbing to substantially higher prices and kicking off the current bull cycle over the following months.

In each case, the sharp decline in the DXY was followed by a consolidation phase before BTC embarked on a significant bullish run. Overlaying the price action of these three instances onto our current price action we get an idea of how things could play out in the near future.

Figure 3: How price action could play out if any of the three previous occurrences are mirrored.

Equity Markets Correlation

Interestingly, this pattern isn’t limited to Bitcoin. A similar relationship can be observed in traditional markets, particularly in the Nasdaq and the S&P 500. When the DXY retraces sharply, equity markets have historically outperformed their baseline returns.

Figure 4: The same outperformance can be observed in equity markets.

The all-time average 30-day return for the Nasdaq following a similar DXY decline stands at 4.29%, well above the standard 30-day return of 1.91%. Extending the window to 60 days, the Nasdaq’s average return increases to nearly 7%, nearly doubling the typical performance of 3.88%. This correlation suggests that Bitcoin’s performance following a sharp DXY retracement aligns with historical broader market trends, reinforcing the argument for a delayed but inevitable positive response.

Conclusion

The current decline in the US Dollar Strength Index represents a rare and historically bullish Bitcoin buy signal. Although BTC’s immediate price action remains weak, historical precedents suggest that a period of consolidation will likely be followed by a significant rally. Especially when reinforced by observing the same response in indexes such as the Nasdaq and S&P 500, the broader macroeconomic environment is setting up favorably for BTC.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always do your own research before making any investment decisions.

