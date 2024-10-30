News & Insights

Raptis Group Reports Cash Outflow Amid Cautious Strategy

October 30, 2024

Raptis Group Ltd. (AU:RPG) has released an update.

Raptis Group Ltd. reported a net cash outflow of $7,553 from operating activities for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to operating costs and administration expenses. The company did not engage in investing or financing activities during this period, reflecting a cautious approach in its financial strategy. Investors might find this stability intriguing as Raptis Group navigates the current market dynamics.

