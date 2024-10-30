Raptis Group Ltd. Eyes Growth with New Projects

Raptis Group Ltd. (AU:RPG) has released an update.

Raptis Group Ltd. reports stable income from its Gallery Residences business, with a notable valuation increment of $100,000 for the year ending June 2024. The completion of the Pearl Main Beach project is expected to boost the company’s performance in 2025. Additionally, Raptis is exploring joint ventures for a new residential resort tower on the Gold Coast.

For further insights into AU:RPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.