Raptis Group Ltd. Eyes Growth with New Projects

October 30, 2024 — 05:58 am EDT

Raptis Group Ltd. (AU:RPG) has released an update.

Raptis Group Ltd. reports stable income from its Gallery Residences business, with a notable valuation increment of $100,000 for the year ending June 2024. The completion of the Pearl Main Beach project is expected to boost the company’s performance in 2025. Additionally, Raptis is exploring joint ventures for a new residential resort tower on the Gold Coast.

