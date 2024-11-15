News & Insights

RAPT Therapeutics Reprices Underwater Employee Stock Options

November 15, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

RAPT Therapeutics ( (RAPT) ) has issued an announcement.

RAPT Therapeutics has approved a repricing of underwater options for its employees, significantly reducing the exercise price to $1.57 per share, effective November 13, 2024. This move aims to retain and motivate employees without incurring stock dilution or additional cash compensation, as the options were previously priced between $8.18 and $44.66, far above the current market price. Employees must stay with the company through a specified retention period to benefit from the reduced exercise price.

