RAPT Therapeutics Reprices Underwater Employee Stock Options

RAPT Therapeutics ( (RAPT) ) has issued an announcement.

RAPT Therapeutics has approved a repricing of underwater options for its employees, significantly reducing the exercise price to $1.57 per share, effective November 13, 2024. This move aims to retain and motivate employees without incurring stock dilution or additional cash compensation, as the options were previously priced between $8.18 and $44.66, far above the current market price. Employees must stay with the company through a specified retention period to benefit from the reduced exercise price.

See more data about RAPT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.