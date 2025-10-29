RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Price Target Increased by 131.72% to 57.12

The average one-year price target for RAPT Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RAPT) has been revised to $57.12 / share. This is an increase of 131.72% from the prior estimate of $24.65 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.58% from the latest reported closing price of $30.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in RAPT Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 116 owner(s) or 59.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAPT is 0.02%, an increase of 83.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.40% to 12,854K shares. The put/call ratio of RAPT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,642K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,636K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management VI holds 1,562K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,470K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 1,155K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

