RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.1%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 43.2% in the past one-month time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter earnings remained unchanged for the company. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



RAPT Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

