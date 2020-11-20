RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Shareholders in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 47% to US$16.26 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Revenues were 53% better than analyst models forecast, at US$1.5m. Perhaps unsurprisingly, statutory losses were also slightly larger than expected, at US$0.60 per share, reflecting the higher costs which were likely incurred in generating that revenue. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:RAPT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 20th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from five analysts covering RAPT Therapeutics is for revenues of US$1.94m in 2021, implying a disturbing 48% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$2.71. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.04m and losses of US$3.08 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target fell 18%, to US$36.17, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic RAPT Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$51.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$23.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on RAPT Therapeutics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for RAPT Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for RAPT Therapeutics (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

