RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split Effective June 16, 2025

RAPT Therapeutics will implement a 1-for-8 reverse stock split effective June 16, 2025, reducing outstanding shares significantly.

Quiver AI Summary

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective at 11:59 PM Eastern Time on June 16, 2025. Post-split, the company's stock will continue trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "RAPT," with the new CUSIP number 75382E 208. This move will consolidate approximately 132.3 million outstanding shares into about 16.5 million shares, without changing the par value per share. Stockholders will receive cash payments for any fractional shares. The total number of authorized shares will remain at 500 million, but the number available for future issuance will increase. Additionally, the reverse split will lead to proportional adjustments for the company’s outstanding warrants, stock options, and equity incentive plans. The company focuses on developing therapies for inflammatory and immunological diseases.

Potential Positives

Implementation of a reverse stock split may enhance the stock's market price, potentially increasing investor interest and attracting new institutional investors.

The reverse stock split will reduce the total number of outstanding shares, which can improve financial ratios and potentially make the company appear more stable to investors.

The company maintains its Nasdaq listing and will continue trading under the same symbol, ensuring ongoing visibility and accessibility for investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a 1-for-8 reverse stock split may signal underlying financial difficulties, prompting concerns about the company's stock performance and overall stability.

The reverse stock split increases the total number of authorized shares available for future issuance, which could dilute existing shareholder value in the long term.

Reverse stock splits are often viewed negatively by investors, as they can reflect a company's struggle to maintain its share price above minimum requirements for stock exchanges.

FAQ

What is the date of RAPT Therapeutics' reverse stock split?

The reverse stock split will be effective at 11:59 pm Eastern Time on June 16, 2025.

How does the reverse stock split affect share ownership?

The reverse stock split combines every eight shares into one share, maintaining stockholders' relative interests except for fractional shares.

Will fractional shares be issued after the reverse stock split?

No fractional shares will be issued; stockholders entitled to them will receive a cash payment instead.

What will be the new CUSIP number for RAPT Therapeutics?

The new CUSIP number following the reverse stock split will be 75382E 208.

How will the reverse stock split affect RAPT's authorized shares?

The reverse stock split will not change the total number of authorized shares, which remains at 500,000,000.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RAPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $RAPT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced that a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock will be effective at 11:59 pm Eastern Time June 16, 2025.





Following the reverse stock split, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “RAPT” with the new CUSIP number 75382E 208. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis on June 17, 2025.





At the effective time of the reverse split, every eight issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock without any change in the par value per share. Fractional shares will not be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will be entitled to receive a cash payment. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s relative interest in the Company’s equity securities, except for any adjustments for fractional shares. The reverse stock split will not affect the absolute number of the Company’s authorized shares of common stock, which will remain at 500,000,000, but the total number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock available for future issuance will increase. In addition, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares underlying, and the exercise or conversion prices of, the Company’s outstanding pre-funded warrants and stock options, and to the number of shares of common stock issuable under the Company’s equity incentive plans.





The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock from approximately 132.3 million to approximately 16.5 million.







About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.







RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the reverse stock split and the timing thereof, the impact of the reverse stock split on stockholders, including any adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares, pre-funded warrant holders and option holders, the potential impact of the reverse stock split on the bid price of the Company’s common stock, the expected number of shares of common stock to be issued and outstanding following the reverse stock split, and other statements that are not historical fact. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2025 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







RAPT Media Contact:







Aljanae Reynolds







areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com









RAPT Investor Contact:







Sylvia Wheeler







swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.