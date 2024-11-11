Rapt Therapeutics downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) to Underweight from Neutral.
- Rapt Therapeutics model under review at Stifel after zelnecirnon discontinued
- Rapt Therapeutics terminates zelnecirnon program following clinical hold
