RAPT Therapeutics Appoints Scott Braunstein, M.D. and Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

RAPT Therapeutics appoints Scott Braunstein, M.D., and Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D., to its board of directors to enhance clinical development efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. announced the appointment of Scott Braunstein, M.D., and Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D., to its board of directors, with Braunstein joining the Audit Committee and Dombkowski the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The company is advancing its lead product candidate, RPT904, a monoclonal antibody aimed at treating allergic diseases, currently in Phase 2 trials for chronic spontaneous urticaria and asthma, and plans to start a Phase 2 trial for food allergy later this year. Brian Wong, the CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the knowledge and experience Braunstein and Dombkowski bring to support the company’s mission to address the needs in inflammatory and immunological diseases. Braunstein noted the potential of RPT904 as the company enters late-stage development, while Dombkowski highlighted the unmet needs in the food allergy market. Both directors bring extensive industry backgrounds to aid RAPT's growth and development efforts.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Dr. Scott Braunstein and Dr. Ashley Dombkowski to the board of directors brings extensive industry experience, which can enhance corporate governance and strategic direction.

RAPT Therapeutics is advancing its lead product candidate, RPT904, into Phase 2 clinical trials for food allergy, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and asthma, indicating progress in their therapeutic development pipeline.

The press release highlights a significant market opportunity for RPT904 in a large, underserved market, emphasizing potential for future growth and commercialization.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of new board members may indicate a need for strategic changes or increased oversight within the company, potentially signaling internal challenges.

The press release's heavy reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty, highlighting the risks associated with the clinical development of RPT904 and its potential market performance.

There is a lack of concrete timelines and data regarding the clinical trials and regulatory approvals for RPT904, which could raise concerns among investors about the company’s progress and future success.

FAQ

What is RAPT Therapeutics focused on?

RAPT Therapeutics focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for inflammatory and immunological diseases.

Who joined the board of directors at RAPT Therapeutics?

Scott Braunstein, M.D., and Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D., have been appointed to RAPT Therapeutics' board of directors.

What is the lead product candidate for RAPT Therapeutics?

The lead product candidate is RPT904, a novel monoclonal antibody designed to target free human immunoglobin E (IgE).

What clinical trials is RPT904 currently undergoing?

RPT904 is completing Phase 2 trials in chronic spontaneous urticaria and asthma, with plans for a food allergy trial.

What expertise do the new board members bring to RAPT?

Both board members have extensive experience in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, enhancing RAPT's strategic direction and clinical development.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RAPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $RAPT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Scott Braunstein, M.D., and Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Braunstein was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board and Dr. Dombkowski was appointed as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. The company’s lead product candidate RPT904, is a novel, half-life extended monoclonal antibody designed to bind free human immunoglobin E (“IgE”), a key driver of several allergic diseases. RPT904 is currently completing Phase 2 trials in chronic spontaneous urticaria and asthma, and RAPT plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial for food allergy later this year.





“We are excited to welcome Dr. Braunstein and Dr. Dombkowski to our board of directors at this pivotal time and look forward to their guidance as we pursue innovative products for patients with inflammatory and immunologic diseases,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT. “Both have extensive industry experience and knowledge that will support our organization as we advance clinical development of RPT904 in food allergy, CSU and potentially other allergic diseases, while also preparing for commercialization in these large, underserved markets.”





Dr. Braunstein commented, “RAPT is at a critical point with an attractive product candidate entering late-stage development. I look forward to helping Brian and the management team capitalize on the tremendous opportunities to bring RPT904 to patients and to grow their I&I pipeline.”





“I was particularly intrigued by the pipeline-in-a-product potential of RPT904,” added Dr. Dombkowski. “Food allergy is a large, underserved market with unmet need, and RPT904 has real potential to provide an innovative treatment to meet this need. RAPT will have opportunities to also develop RPT904 in CSU and potentially other allergic diseases, and I am excited to help build this company.”







Scott Braunstein, M.D.







Scott Braunstein, M.D., brings over 30 years of knowledge and experience from diverse biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry vantage points. He has been an operating partner at Aisling Capital since 2015. Until March 2025, Dr. Braunstein served as President and Chief Executive Officer as well as board member of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a neurology therapeutics company acquired by Immedica Pharma AB. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Chief Operating Officer at Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company. Prior to Pacira, Dr. Braunstein spent 12 years with J.P. Morgan Asset Management as a Healthcare Analyst and Managing Director and as Portfolio Manager of the JP Morgan Global Healthcare Fund. He currently serves on the board of directors for atai Life Sciences N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, and Site One Therapeutics, a clinical-stage neurology company that is being acquired by Eli Lilly. Dr. Braunstein previously served on the board of directors of Trevena Inc., Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Ziopharm Oncology Inc., Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (previously known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc.) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. Braunstein began his career as a practicing physician at the Summit Medical Group and as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Braunstein received an M.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and a BASc in biology from Cornell University.







Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D.







Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D., has more than 20 years of experience as an operating executive, entrepreneur and investor. She is currently CEO and President of Cellics Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel biologics to address significant unmet medical needs in inflammation and immunology. Prior to Cellics, she served as CEO and Co-founder of Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that developed prescription therapies to treat food allergy; she was CEO and Co-founder of SpoonfulOne, a company focused on early allergen introduction; and was CEO and Co-founder of Before Brands, Inc., a company focused on innovative nutritional products. Dr. Dombkowski also served as Chief Business Officer and Vice President of Operations for 23andMe. She spent 15 years as a Managing Director at venture capital firms MPM Capital and Bay City Capital, and earlier in her career was an Equity Analyst for Tiger Management L.L.C. and for Dresdner RCM Global Investors. Dr. Dombkowski holds a Ph.D. in mathematics from Rice University and received her B.A. in mathematics from Wellesley College.







About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.







RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimates,” “expects,” “look forward,” “planned,” “potential” “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the therapeutic potential of RPT904, the timing of the initiation of or data from clinical trials, the market opportunity for RPT904, and other statements that are not historical fact. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected or unfavorable safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends that may not be predictive of future data or results or that may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval, our reliance on our partners and other third parties, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions (including the long-term impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, tariffs and trade tensions, fluctuations in inflation and interest rates and other economic uncertainty), changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process and the sufficiency of RAPT’s cash resources. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2025 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







RAPT Investor Contact:







Sylvia Wheeler







swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com









RAPT Media Contact:







Aljanae Reynolds







areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.