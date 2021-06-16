RAPT Reports Positive Data From Atopic Dermatitis Study

Shares of clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT, were down 12.07% yesterday after skyrocketing 115.5% on Jun 14 following the announcement of positive top-line results from its phase Ib study of RPT193 as monotherapy in 31 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

RPT193 is a small-molecule oral therapy in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory diseases. RPT193 is designed to selectively inhibit the migration of Th2 cells into inflamed tissues by blocking CCR4, a receptor highly expressed on Th2 cells.

The phase Ib portion of the trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating RPT193 as monotherapy in patients with moderate-to-severe AD. The primary endpoint of the study is safety.

Secondary and exploratory endpoints include pharmacokinetics, biomarkers and clinical efficacy, as evaluated by multiple measurements, including percent change in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score, the validated Investigator Global Assessment (vIGA) and pruritis Numerical Rating Scale (NRS).

Top-line results showed that patients with moderate-to-severe AD who received RPT193 showed a 36.3% improvement from baseline in the EASI score, a standard measure of disease severity, compared to 17.0% in the placebo group after four weeks of treatment.

Importantly, patients in the RPT193 arm showed continued improvement and further separation from placebo with a 53.2% improvement in EASI at the six-week time point compared to 9.6% in the placebo group, in the two-week period following the end of the treatment.

RPT193 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events. The positive data support the potential of RPT193 as a safe, once-daily, oral treatment for patients with atopic dermatitis and can be an attractive therapeutic alternative ahead of injectable drugs.

Hence, the company plans to advance RPT193 to a phase IIb study in atopic dermatitis and a phase IIa study in asthma.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics have surged 78.2% in the year so far compared with the industry’s growth of 0.8%.

Sanofi SNY and Regeneron’s (REGN Dupixent (dupilumab) injection is approved to treat adults with moderate-to-severe eczema (atopic dermatitis). Dupixent is intended for patients whose eczema is not controlled adequately by topical therapies, or those for whom topical therapies are not advisable.

RAPT Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A better-ranked stock in the health care sector is Repligen Corporation RGEN, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Repligen’s earnings estimates for 2021 have increased to $2.26 from $1.91 in the past 60 days.

