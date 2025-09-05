Rapport Therapeutics To Report Epilepsy Trial Results On Monday - Will The Stock Surge Or Tumble?

(RTTNews) - Rapport Therapeutics Inc. (RAPP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, has a key clinical trial catalyst to watch on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The company is slated to host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am ET on September 8, 2025, to report topline results for the phase IIa trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures.

Seizures, which are brief episodes of shaking or jerking in part of the body or the whole body, are the hallmark symptoms of epilepsy. Based on the type of seizure experienced by a person, there are three major groups of seizures: Focal onset, Generalized onset, and Unknown onset. Despite over 20 FDA-approved antiseizure medications, 30% to 40% of patients are still drug-resistant.

Focal seizures are the most common type of seizures in people with epilepsy. They start in one part of the brain, and the person is fully aware and alert during this type of seizure.

The topline results to be reported on Monday will include both primary and secondary endpoint analyses.

The primary endpoint analysis will gauge the proportion of patients who achieved a 30% or greater reduction in the number of localized events (LEs) during the 8-week treatment period compared with the 12-week baseline period. It will also report the median percent change in LE frequency over the same treatment period.

The key secondary endpoint analysis will evaluate the proportion of patients who achieved a 50% or greater reduction in clinical seizures during the 8-week treatment period compared with the 4-week prospective baseline. Additionally, it will include the median percent change in clinical seizure frequency during this period.

The results will also include data on the incidence and severity of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs).

RAPP closed Friday's trading at $14.36, down 6.45%. In after-hours, the stock was up nearly 29% at $18.50.

