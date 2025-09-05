BioTech
RAPP

Rapport Therapeutics To Report Epilepsy Trial Results On Monday - Will The Stock Surge Or Tumble?

September 05, 2025 — 11:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rapport Therapeutics Inc. (RAPP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, has a key clinical trial catalyst to watch on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The company is slated to host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am ET on September 8, 2025, to report topline results for the phase IIa trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures.

Seizures, which are brief episodes of shaking or jerking in part of the body or the whole body, are the hallmark symptoms of epilepsy. Based on the type of seizure experienced by a person, there are three major groups of seizures: Focal onset, Generalized onset, and Unknown onset. Despite over 20 FDA-approved antiseizure medications, 30% to 40% of patients are still drug-resistant.

Focal seizures are the most common type of seizures in people with epilepsy. They start in one part of the brain, and the person is fully aware and alert during this type of seizure.

The topline results to be reported on Monday will include both primary and secondary endpoint analyses.

The primary endpoint analysis will gauge the proportion of patients who achieved a 30% or greater reduction in the number of localized events (LEs) during the 8-week treatment period compared with the 12-week baseline period. It will also report the median percent change in LE frequency over the same treatment period.

The key secondary endpoint analysis will evaluate the proportion of patients who achieved a 50% or greater reduction in clinical seizures during the 8-week treatment period compared with the 4-week prospective baseline. Additionally, it will include the median percent change in clinical seizure frequency during this period.

The results will also include data on the incidence and severity of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs).

RAPP closed Friday's trading at $14.36, down 6.45%. In after-hours, the stock was up nearly 29% at $18.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RAPP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.