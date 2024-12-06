News & Insights

Rapport Therapeutics presents data on long episode seizure biomarker

December 06, 2024

Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) announced it will present “novel findings” on the association between a seizure biomarker used in the company’s proof-of-concept trial for RAP-219 and clinical seizures. The analysis demonstrated a linear relationship between changes in long episode frequency and clinical seizure frequency and identified the benchmark to predict clinically meaningful seizure reduction. Rapport is presenting the data at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, December 6-10, the company stated. “We believe these findings establish a new benchmark for evaluating the potential efficacy of RAP-219 and other anti-seizure medications, providing a consistent metric to help inform the development of future treatments,” the company stated. Added Dr. Brad Galer, Chief Medical Officer of Rapport Therapeutics: “The long episode seizure biomarker provides a potentially transformative approach to evaluating the efficacy of anti-seizure medications. These new data reveal a clear, linear relationship between long episode and clinical seizure frequencies. We look forward to advancing our research of RAP-219 using this novel biomarker in our proof-of-concept trial, enabling a more precise and expedited development path to hopefully deliver a new potential antiseizure medication for refractory focal epilepsy patients.”

