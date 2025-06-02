Rapport Therapeutics Hosts Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day to Update on RAP-219 and Clinical Pipeline

Rapport Therapeutics hosts Investor Day, showcasing RAP-219 updates in epilepsy and future clinical trials.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for neurological and psychiatric disorders, is hosting its first Investor and Analyst Day to present updates on its clinical pipeline, including the fully enrolled RAP-219 Phase 2a trial for refractory focal epilepsy, expected to report topline results in September 2025. The event will include insights from key opinion leader Dr. Jacqueline French and highlight the trial's potential to address unmet needs in epilepsy. The company also reported promising preliminary data from its Phase 1 trials, indicating RAP-219's safety profile, and discussed its broader pipeline plans, including upcoming studies for bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. With a strong cash position anticipated to support operations through 2026, Rapport aims to leverage its precision neuroscience approach to transform treatments for various neurological conditions.

Potential Positives

Rapport Therapeutics is hosting its inaugural Investor and Analyst Day, which demonstrates a commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in refractory focal epilepsy is fully enrolled and on track to report topline results in September 2025, indicating strong progress in their clinical pipeline.

Insights from key opinion leader Dr. Jacqueline French at the event may enhance credibility and provide valuable context regarding the trial design and unmet needs in the epilepsy space.

The company's cash position of $285.4 million is expected to support operations through the end of 2026, providing a stable financial foundation for ongoing research and development activities.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the ongoing Phase 2a trial of RAP-219, which has not yet produced any results, indicating uncertainty regarding the drug's efficacy and potential market success.

Despite a positive safety summary from prior Phase 1 trials, the reliance on preliminary adverse event data raises concerns about the long-term safety profile and tolerability of RAP-219.

The mention of the need for substantial additional funds to complete development activities suggests potential financial instability and reliance on future capital, which may deter investors.

FAQ

What is the focus of Rapport Therapeutics?

Rapport Therapeutics specializes in developing small molecule precision medicines for neurological and psychiatric disorders.

When is the RAP-219 Phase 2a trial topline readout expected?

The topline results for the RAP-219 Phase 2a trial in focal epilepsy are expected in September 2025.

Who are the key speakers at Rapport's Investor and Analyst Day?

The event features presentations from Rapport's executive team and a fireside chat with Dr. Jacqueline French.

How does RAP-219 target focal epilepsy?

RAP-219 selectively targets TARPγ8 to achieve neuroanatomical specificity, which may improve treatment for focal epilepsy.

What are the anticipated upcoming catalysts for Rapport Therapeutics?

Upcoming catalysts include the initiation of a trial in bipolar mania and updates on diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today will host its inaugural Investor and Analyst Day, featuring presentations from Rapport’s executive team on the Company's strategic priorities and updates from its clinical pipeline, including progress on the RAP-219 Phase 2a trial in focal epilepsy. The event’s agenda also includes a fireside chat with key opinion leader and professor of Neurology at NYU Langone's Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, Jacqueline French, M.D., hosted by Rapport’s Chief Medical Officer, Jeffrey Sevigny, M.D.





A livestream of the event and presentation materials will be available starting at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) today and can be accessed by visiting ‘News & Events’ in the Investors section of the Company’s website:



https://investors.rapportrx.com



.





“Our Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in refractory focal epilepsy is now fully enrolled, and we remain on track to report topline results in September 2025,” said Abraham N. Ceesay, Chief Executive Officer of Rapport Therapeutics. “This will mark a major milestone for our lead program and an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our precision neuroscience approach. We’re excited to share additional details about the trial ahead of the readout and honored to be joined by Dr. French, principal investigator of our RAP-219 epilepsy trial, who will provide valuable expert insight on the trial design and unmet need in focal epilepsy. Today’s event allows us to further underscore the potential of RAP-219 as a differentiated therapeutic with broad clinical and commercial potential.”







Highlights of Rapport’s Investor and Analyst Day event include the following:











Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in refractory focal epilepsy









The Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in refractory focal epilepsy is now fully enrolled. This proof-of-concept trial, designed with input from leading epilepsy experts, uses intracranial electroencephalography (iEEG) data from the RNS System to access RAP-219’s potential effect on long episodes (LEs), an objective biomarker shown to correlate with clinical seizures (CSs).







Enrolled patients’ baseline characteristics







Preliminary baseline characteristics of the first 14 patients enrolled—those for whom baseline data are available—indicate that the trial population is representative of patients historically enrolled in registrational refractory focal epilepsy trials.









Baseline Characteristics of First 14 Patients Enrolled























Median









(range)

























Median









(1



st



to 4



th



quartile range)











Age





37 (20-61)









CS frequency per 28 days in 4-week prospective baseline





10 (4.25-18.25)









Sex (n)





7F/7M





LE frequency per 28 days in 12-week baseline (8-week retrospective + 4-week prospective)





51 (21-194)









Age at first seizure





19 (0.5-31)





Concordance between LEs and electrographic seizure (rated by an independent reviewer)





92% (71-96)









Years since RNS implantation





4.4 (1.4-10.2)





Concomitant antiseizure medications





3















Anticipated analysis of Phase 2a topline data







The Company expects to provide the following data analysis when topline results are reported in September 2025:





Primary endpoint analysis:







Proportion of patients achieving ≥30% reduction in LEs compared with 12-week baseline period



Proportion of patients achieving ≥30% reduction in LEs compared with 12-week baseline period



Median percent change in LE frequency compared with 12-week baseline period







Key secondary endpoint analysis:







Median percent change in CS frequency compared with 4-week prospective baseline



Median percent change in CS frequency compared with 4-week prospective baseline



Proportion of patients achieving ≥50% reduction in CSs compared with 4-week prospective baseline







Treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) incidence and grade









RAP-219 Phase 1 development update











Consolidated Phase 1 safety summary







As disclosed in January, a total of four Phase 1 trials have been conducted—a single ascending dose trial, two multiple ascending dose trials, and a multiple ascending dose human positron emission tomography (PET) trial. Across these trials, 100 healthy volunteers have been exposed to RAP-219.





The Company’s update includes data from the three completed Phase 1 multiple dose trials, including the PET trial from which final data were not available at the time of the Company’s January disclosure. Final aggregate data (n=64) across the multiple dose trails continue to reinforce RAP-219’s differentiated tolerability:







All TEAEs were Grade 1 or 2



All TEAEs were Grade 1 or 2



No serious adverse events (SAEs), nor clinically significant laboratory, vital signs, or electrocardiogram (ECG) abnormalities



No serious adverse events (SAEs), nor clinically significant laboratory, vital signs, or electrocardiogram (ECG) abnormalities



TEAEs occurred early in dosing and resolved without further action



TEAEs occurred early in dosing and resolved without further action



Most common TEAEs: headache (n=12), dry mouth (n=5), brain fog (n=5), and fatigue (n=5)



Most common TEAEs: headache (n=12), dry mouth (n=5), brain fog (n=5), and fatigue (n=5)



Three discontinuations













Upcoming catalysts









September 2025: RAP-219 Phase 2a topline readout in focal epilepsy



September 2025: RAP-219 Phase 2a topline readout in focal epilepsy



Q3 2025: Initiation of RAP-219 Phase 2a trial in bipolar mania



Q3 2025: Initiation of RAP-219 Phase 2a trial in bipolar mania



2H 2025: Update on the Company’s diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain program



2H 2025: Update on the Company’s diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain program



1H 2027: RAP-219 Phase 2a topline readout in bipolar mania











Cash runway guidance









As of March 31, 2025, Rapport reported $285.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, excluding restricted cash. These funds are expected to support operations through the end of 2026.







About RAP-219







RAP-219 is a clinical-stage AMPA receptor (AMPAR) negative allosteric modulator (NAM) designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a receptor associated protein (RAP) known as TARPγ8, which is associated with neuronal AMPARs. Whereas AMPARs are distributed widely in the central nervous system, TARPγ8 is expressed only in discrete regions, including the hippocampus and neocortex, where focal seizures often originate. By contrast, TARPγ8 has minimal expression in the hindbrain, where drug effects are often associated with intolerable adverse events. With this precision approach, the Company believes RAP-219 has the potential to provide a differentiated profile as compared to traditional neuroscience medications. Due to the role of AMPA biology in various neurological disorders and the selective targeting of TARPγ8, the Company believes RAP-219 has pipeline-in-a-product potential and is evaluating the compound as a transformational treatment for patients with focal epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and peripheral neuropathic pain.







Availability of Other Information About Rapport Therapeutics







Rapport Therapeutics uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website and LinkedIn (Rapport Therapeutics) as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website and LinkedIn, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts. The contents of the Company’s website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







About Rapport Therapeutics







Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently pursuing RAP-219 as a potential treatment for refractory focal epilepsy, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, including targeting chronic pain and hearing disorders.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains​ “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: the clinical development of RAP-219 for the treatment of refractory focal epilepsy, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, including the initiation, timing, progress and results of our ongoing and planned clinical trials; expectations for the activity, tolerability, and commercial potential of RAP-219; the potential of Rapport’s RAP technology platform; and expectations for Rapport’s uses of capital, expenses and financial results, including its cash runway through the end of 2026.





Forward looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect Rapport’s business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to the Company’s research and development activities; Rapport’s ability to execute on its strategy including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals on the expected timeline, if at all; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical development activities; the Company’s dependence on third parties to conduct clinical trials, manufacture its product candidates and develop and commercialize its product candidates, if approved; Rapport’s ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; risks related to the Company’s financial condition and need for substantial additional funds in order to complete development activities and commercialize a product candidate, if approved; risks related to regulatory developments and approval processes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and comparable foreign regulatory authorities; risks related to establishing and maintaining Rapport’s intellectual property protections; and risks related to the competitive landscape for Rapport’s product candidates; as well as other risks described in​ “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Rapport’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent Rapport’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Rapport expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Contact







Julie DiCarlo





Head of Communications & IR





Rapport Therapeutics







jdicarlo@rapportrx.com





