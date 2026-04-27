Rapport Insider Sells $17.2 Million as Stock Surges 230% in a Year and Phase 3 Trials Near

Key Points

A major owner of Rapport Therapeutics reported selling 426,005 shares for a total value of approximately $17.18 million on April 17, 2026.

The transaction accounted for 5.3% of Third Rock Ventures V, L.P.'s direct common stock holdings in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. at the time.

All shares disposed were held directly; 969,218 shares remain indirectly held.

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On April 17, 2026, Third Rock Ventures V, L.P., a 10% owner of Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP), reported the direct sale of 426,005 shares in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $17.18 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 426,005 Transaction value ~$17.18 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 6,709,228 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 969,218 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$266.42 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.32); post-transaction value based on April 17, 2026 market close ($39.71).

Key questions

What proportion of Third Rock Ventures V, L.P.'s holdings was affected by this transaction?

The sale represented 5.3% of its total position in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. as of April 17, 2026, according to holdings noted in the Form 4 filing.

The sale represented 5.3% of its total position in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. as of April 17, 2026, according to holdings noted in the Form 4 filing. How does this transaction impact the insider's overall exposure to the company?

Following the sale, Third Rock Ventures V, L.P. continues to hold 6,709,228 shares directly, with an additional 969,218 shares indirectly held, maintaining a meaningful ownership interest.

Following the sale, Third Rock Ventures V, L.P. continues to hold 6,709,228 shares directly, with an additional 969,218 shares indirectly held, maintaining a meaningful ownership interest. Was this transaction part of a pre-planned program?

Yes, the disposition was made under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating a pre-scheduled and routine liquidity event rather than discretionary selling.

Yes, the disposition was made under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating a pre-scheduled and routine liquidity event rather than discretionary selling. What market context should institutional investors consider?

The transaction occurred after a one-year return of 230% for Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (as of April 24, 2026), and the insider's retained stake remains sizable, suggesting continued alignment with shareholders and ongoing exposure to the company's performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 17, 2026) $40.32 Market capitalization $1.33 billion Net income (TTM) ($111.48 million) 1-year price change 230%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 17, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Rapport Therapeutics develops small-molecule medicines targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders, with a lead candidate (RAP-219) in clinical trials for focal epilepsy, neuropathic pain, and bipolar disorder.

The firm operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drug candidates targeting CNS disorders.

It targets patients with CNS disorders, including those with epilepsy, chronic pain, and hearing disorders, as the primary customer base.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. is a Boston-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company leverages differentiated receptor targeting to address significant unmet medical needs in epilepsy, pain, and related neurological conditions. With a focused pipeline and proprietary platform, Rapport aims to establish a competitive edge through innovation in CNS drug development.

What this transaction means for investors

Third Rock’s sale looks like classic trimming into strength rather than any change in the underlying thesis. When a stock is up more than 200% in a year, it’s not unusual for venture firms (and many other investors, institutional or not) to take some money off the table while keeping meaningful exposure, which is exactly what seems to be happening here.



Meanwhile, Rapport recently reported Phase 2a results for RAP-219, which showed a 90% median reduction in clinical seizures during part of the follow-up period, with effects persisting even after dosing stopped. That durability, helped by a roughly 22-day half-life, is important in epilepsy and supports the idea that this could be more than just another incremental therapy.



The pipeline is also expanding, making way for important catalysts. Two Phase 3 trials are expected to start in the second quarter, with additional studies in bipolar mania and other indications lined up. Long-term investors should keep an eye out for those results.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.