Rappi and Mexico's Banorte launch financial services venture - companies

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte and Latin American delivery startup Rappi will become joint shareholders in a new financial services venture, the firms said on Tuesday.

Each entity will own half of the partnership, which will be targeted at users in Mexico, subject to regulatory approval, the companies said in statements.

