RAPP Stock Soars 62% in a Week on Meeting Phase II Epilepsy Study Goal

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics RAPP surged 61.6% in a week after the company reported positive top-line data from a mid-stage study of its lead candidate, RAP-219, in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures (FOS), a type of epileptic seizure. RAP-219 is a potential first-in-class, investigational TARPγ8-specific AMPAR negative allosteric modulator.

The phase IIa RAP-219-FOS-201 study of RAP-219 is evaluating the candidate’s efficacy, safety, and tolerability in adults with drug-resistant FOS. The study enrolled thirty FOS patients, who received 0.75 mg of RAP-219 daily for the first five days, followed by 1.25 mg daily for the remainder of the eight-week treatment period. The study also entails another 8-week follow-up period, which is currently ongoing.

RAPP’s Phase II FOS Study Data in Detail

Rapport Therapeutics reported that the phase IIa FOS study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant reduction in long episodes (LEs) — an electrographic biomarker tied to seizure activity — compared with baseline, over the eight-week treatment period. RAP-219 also delivered a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in clinical seizures during the study.

Across the eight-week treatment period, 85.2% of patients achieved a ≥30% reduction in LEs, 72% achieved a ≥50% reduction in clinical seizures, and 24% of patients reached seizure freedom. RAP-219 was also found to be well-tolerated in the mid-stage study. Most adverse events related to treatment with the candidate were mild to moderate in severity. This further supports RAP-219’s potential advancement as a new anti-seizure medication.

Per Rapport Therapeutics, as many as 40% of focal epilepsy patients continue to experience seizures despite a range of available therapies, underscoring the need for more effective treatments. Management believes that the magnitude of clinical seizure reduction and the corroborating biomarker data support RAP-219’s potential as a highly effective new therapy for patients with drug-resistant FOS.

RAPP’s Next Steps in the Development of its FOS Drug

Rapport Therapeutics plans to meet with the FDA in late 2025 to discuss the phase IIa FOS study top-line data and is targeting the launch of pivotal studies for RAP-219 in the third quarter of 2026. The company expects to share further efficacy analyses and eight-week follow-up data in 2026.

Rapport Therapeutics is also preparing to launch a long-term safety study of RAP-219 by the end of 2025, to enable FOS patients from the RAP-219-FOS-201 study to continue treatment with the candidate. Preliminary data from this open-label study are expected in the second half of 2026. In parallel, the company is advancing development of a long-acting injectable formulation of RAP-219, aimed at addressing patient nonadherence to oral anti-seizure medications, a key barrier to sustained treatment benefit.

Beyond epilepsy, Rapport Therapeutics is broadening RAP-219’s clinical program into additional indications. A separate phase II study evaluating the candidate in bipolar mania is currently underway, with top-line results anticipated in the first half of 2027. The company also plans to provide an update later in 2025 on the timeline for starting yet another mid-stage study of RAP-219 for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

