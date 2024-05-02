Rapidly-Dropping Metric Points to Imminent Bitcoin Price Gains, Analyst Says

The bitcoin price retreated from halving levels but a key measure suggests “it’s just a matter of time” before the market sees new gains.

The balance of bitcoin held on crypto exchanges has been falling rapidly since the beginning of the year, according to data shared by crypto analyst Quinten Fracois, pointing to a supply shock that can push the price up.

“When it comes to price, it’s all about supply and demand,” George Tung of CryptosRUs explained in the video above. “So when you have a scenario like that, it’s just a matter of time before price catches up and starts going upwards.”

Perspective: Born out of the economic crisis of 2008, bitcoin’s main value proposition is as a deflationary digital asset free from central bank monetary policy and third-party manipulation. As such, the dynamic between supply and demand is fundamental to its ascension as one of the most valuable assets in the world.

“Anything that’s valuable on this planet, there is a set supply, or there’s demand for the supply,” Tung added. “That’s really it. If you discount everything else, it just comes down to supply and demand.”

More details: As the amount of bitcoin being held on exchanges falls, metrics suggest that the amount of bitcoin being held in long-term storage is growing. Earlier this month, the fourth-ever halving event reduced the newly-issued bitcoin supply to its lowest rate in history, further straining available supply.

“The inflation rate was already cut in half … with the halving event and we have a set supply for bitcoin, and what’s out there existing on exchanges keeps dropping and it’s dropping at a rapid rate right now,” Tung said.

As a result, growing demand could press up against a lack of supply, driving up the price for the BTC that is on the market.

Key takeaways: As one of the most volatile assets on the market, bitcoin’s price gains or losses often drive short-term perspective, but the fundamental value proposition of growing demand amid dwindling supply remains the focus of more convicted investors.

“That is something to focus on,” Tung added. “That is part of the growing fundamentals that I talk about often.”

The context: After peaking to record levels in March, the bitcoin price setted around $65,000 at the halving on April 19, 2024 and then retreated to the $56,500 range. It has seen a roughly 17.5% decline in the last month.

