RapidAI Raises $75M To Help Diagnose Strokes

Every industry will be impacted by the rise of artificial intelligence, and that certainly will include health care in a big way.

RapidAI became the latest startup to raise a significant amount of money to help with how we care for ourselves using AI.

The San Mateo, California-based company, whose platform uses AI to help diagnose neurovascular, cardiac and vascular diseases, closed a $75 million Series C funding led by Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners.

Search less. Close more.

Grow your revenue with all-in-one prospecting solutions powered by the leader in private-company data.

RapidAI’s Rapid NCCT Stroke platform gives hospitals imaging and decision support to address possible strokes — the second leading cause of death globally. The company also has developed modules for cerebral aneurysm management and the identification and notification of a suspected central pulmonary embolism. It hopes to eventually also address other diseases.

“Hospitals are increasingly looking for RapidAI solutions to solve their critical needs, including helping care teams work more efficiently and support clinical decision making for better patient outcomes,” CEO Karim Karti said in a release.

Founded in 2011, the company has now raised $100 million, per Crunchbase data.

AI in health care

RapidAI is not the only AI-enhanced, health-related startup to see fresh funding from investors hoping to eventually cash in on the intersection of two big sectors: AI and health care.

Seattle-based Proprio announced a $43 million Series B, also on Thursday. The startup has developed an AI-driven surgical navigation platform that generates a real-time 3D visualization of the surgery.

Earlier this month, London-based Causaly closed a $60 million Series B. The company has created an AI-enhanced platform to help accelerate drug discovery.

With artificial intelligence investment hitting a fever pitch, expect more deals in the health care space when it involves AI-enriched platforms and insights.

Further reading:

Illustration: Dom Guzman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.