Rapid7 (RPD) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rapid7 (RPD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 30.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $212.25 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rapid7 metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Professional services' reaching $8.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products' should arrive at $203.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Annualized recurring revenue' will likely reach $839.91 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $805.67 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of customers' will reach 11,690. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,526 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARR per customer' should come in at $72,160.00. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69,900.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services' stands at $2.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.49 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products' will reach $155.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.78 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Rapid7 here>>>



Shares of Rapid7 have experienced a change of +0.4% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RPD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

