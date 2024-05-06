Rapid7 (RPD) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7 (RPD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 237.5%. Revenues are expected to be $204.1 million, up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rapid7 metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional services' will reach $7.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Products' stands at $196.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Annualized recurring revenue' of $815.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $727.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of customers' to come in at 11,586. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11,034.

It is projected by analysts that the 'ARR per customer' will reach $70,660.88. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66,000.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products' at $150.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $132.08 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Rapid7 here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Rapid7 have returned -7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Currently, RPD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

