Rapid7 rises about 6% after Reuters report of exploring options

Shares of Rapid7 (RPD) are on the rise after Reuters reported that the cybersecurity company is exploring options with its investment bank advisors at Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM) after attracting acquisition interest from buyout firms. The Boston-based company is in early talks with private-equity firms including Advent, Bain Capital and EQT, and is exploring a potential sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters’ Milana Vinn, though they added that discussions may not lead to a deal and Rapid7 could opt to stay independent, according to Reuters. Rapid7 shares are up roughly 6% near the close.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RPD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.