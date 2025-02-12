News & Insights

Rapid7 Reports 4% Increase in Annualized Recurring Revenue to $840 Million for Full-Year 2024

February 12, 2025 — 04:14 pm EST

Rapid7 reports $840 million ARR, $844 million revenue; focuses on growth strategies for 2025 amidst competitive environment.

Rapid7, Inc. reported its financial results for 2024, demonstrating a growth in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) to $840 million, which is a 4% year-over-year increase. Total revenue for the year was $844 million, reflecting a 9% rise, with product subscriptions contributing $809 million, also up 9%. The company achieved a GAAP operating income of $35 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $164 million for the year, while net cash provided by operating activities reached $172 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $154 million. CEO Corey Thomas highlighted the company's advancements, including significant momentum in Managed Detection and Response and the introduction of the Exposure Command platform. Looking ahead, Rapid7 aims to accelerate growth and deepen customer engagement in 2025, projecting ARR between $870 million and $890 million and revenue of $860 million to $870 million for the full year.

Potential Positives

  • Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $840 million represents a 4% year-over-year increase, indicating steady growth in the company's subscription-based revenue model.
  • Full-year revenue reached $844 million, a notable 9% increase year-over-year, showcasing strong sales performance and market demand for Rapid7's products.
  • Free cash flow of $154 million demonstrates effective cash generation capabilities, providing financial flexibility for future investments or strategic initiatives.
  • Recent recognition as "Security Vendor of the Year" at the CRN Channel Awards 2024 reinforces Rapid7's reputation and credibility in the cybersecurity sector.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter decreased significantly from $19,116 in 2023 to $2,172 in 2024, indicating a major drop in profitability.
  • The GAAP operating income margin decreased from 5% in 2023 to 3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a decline in operational efficiency.
  • The company reported a net loss of $152,815 for the full year 2024 compared to a net income of $25,526 in 2023, indicating significant financial challenges.

FAQ

What is Rapid7's annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for 2024?

Rapid7 reported an annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $840 million, marking a 4% increase year-over-year.

How did Rapid7's full-year revenue change in 2024?

The full-year revenue reached $844 million, representing a 9% increase compared to the previous year.

What was Rapid7's free cash flow for 2024?

Rapid7 generated free cash flow of $154 million in 2024, reflecting strong operational performance.

Which award did Rapid7 win in 2024?

In 2024, Rapid7 won the "Security Vendor of the Year" award at the CRN Channel Awards.

What is Rapid7's financial guidance for 2025?

For 2025, Rapid7 anticipates ARR between $870 million and $890 million, with moderate revenue growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release




  • Annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $840 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year


  • Full-year revenue of $844 million, up 9% year-over-year; Product subscriptions revenue of $809 million, up 9% year-over-year


  • Full-year GAAP operating income of $35 million; Full-year non-GAAP operating income of $164 million


  • Full-year net cash provided by operating activities of $172 million; Free cash flow of $154 million



BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rapid7, Inc.

(Nasdaq: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.



“As we reflect on 2024, I’m proud of the progress we made to position Rapid7 for long-term growth and success. We achieved $840 million in ARR and delivered over $150 million in free cash flow, while advancing our strategic priorities to innovate, scale, and empower our customers to consolidate and secure their operations more effectively. Continued momentum in Managed Detection and Response and the launch of our Exposure Command platform have further strengthened our ability to deliver measurable value for customers,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.



“As we move through 2025, our focus remains on accelerating growth, deepening customer engagement, and driving innovation to solidify Rapid7 as the security operations platform of choice for organizations worldwide.”




Fourth


Quarter


2024


Financial Results and Other Metrics

As of December 31,




2024




2023



% Change



(dollars in thousands)

ARR
$
839,819


$
805,670



4
%

Number of customers

11,727



11,526



2
%

ARR per customer
$
71.6


$
69.9



2
%



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023



% Change



2024




2023



% Change



(in thousands, except per share data)

Product subscriptions revenue
$
206,328


$
194,819



6
%

$
808,906


$
740,168



9
%

Professional services revenue

9,933



10,449



(5
%)


35,101



37,539



(6
)%


Total revenue
$
216,261


$
205,268



5
%

$
844,007


$
777,707



9
%













North America revenue
$
163,014


$
158,695



3
%

$
643,405


$
607,448



6
%

Rest of world revenue

53,247



46,573



14
%


200,602



170,259



18
%


Total revenue
$
216,261


$
205,268



5
%

$
844,007


$
777,707



9
%













GAAP gross profit
$
150,369


$
145,442




$
592,972


$
545,661



GAAP gross margin

70
%


71
%




70
%


70
%


Non-GAAP gross profit
$
157,902


$
152,265




$
622,343


$
575,052



Non-GAAP gross margin

73
%


74
%




74
%


74
%














GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
7,279


$
10,000




$
35,035


$
(84,288
)


GAAP operating margin

3
%


5
%




4
%


(11
)%


Non-GAAP income from operations
$
39,995


$
41,498




$
163,508


$
102,221



Non-GAAP operating margin

18
%


20
%




19
%


13
%














GAAP net income (loss)
$
2,172


$
19,116




$
25,526


$
(152,815
)


GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic
$
0.03



0.31




$
0.41


$
(2.52
)


GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.03


$
0.26




$
0.40


$
(2.52
)


Non-GAAP net income
$
34,342


$
51,691




$
163,138


$
107,232



Non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic
$
0.54


$
0.84




$
2.61


$
1.76



Diluted
$
0.48


$
0.72




$
2.28


$
1.52















Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,310


$
47,819




$
188,450


$
126,661















Net cash provided by operating activities
$
63,773


$
63,466




$
171,670


$
104,278



Free cash flow
$
58,842


$
60,254




$
154,083


$
84,034
























For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release. Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.




Recent Business Highlights




  • In November, Rapid7 won “Security Vendor of the Year” at the CRN Channel Awards 2024. The award is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the UK IT channel, and acknowledges Rapid7’s overall contribution to business development within the channel.


  • In November, Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection & Response added coverage for Microsoft security telemetry, integrating organizations' existing Microsoft telemetry into Rapid7's Command Platform for broader, faster threat detection and remediation, without additional infrastructure or complex integration requirements.


  • In November, Rapid7 expanded Exposure Command to add support for Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) Resource Control Policies, providing additional visibility, insights, and best practices to guide customers in addressing complex enterprise Identity and Access Management challenges across the modern attack surface.


  • In December, Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection & Response added coverage for AWS environments, bringing customers deeper cloud detection and response capabilities by combining cloud native telemetry, AWS security telemetry, and enhanced detections in the Rapid7 Command Platform.


  • In December, Rapid7 achieved the In Process Designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMPⓇ”) for its InsightGovCloud Platform, indicating that Rapid7 is actively working towards authorization and highlighting Rapid7’s continued commitment to partnering with federal agencies to invest in security solutions that enable continuous threat exposure management and enhance the resilience of their organizations.


  • In January, Rapid7 earned the highest possible score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost report for measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.




First Quarter and Full-Year


2025


Guidance



Rapid7 anticipates ARR, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

First Quarter


2025


Full-Year


2025



(in millions, except per share data)

ARR





$870

to

$890

Year-over-year growth





4%

to

6%

Revenue

$207

to

$209



$860

to

$870

Year-over-year growth

1%

to

2%



2%

to

3%

Non-GAAP income from operations

$23

to

$25



$125

to

$135

Non-GAAP net income per share

$0.33

to

$0.36



$1.72

to

$1.85

Weighted average shares outstanding

75.6







77.3





Free cash flow




Approximately $135 million








The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2025 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.




Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense, change in the fair value of derivative assets, litigation-related expenses and discrete tax items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP guidance measure to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, including, but not limited to, non-ordinary course litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.




Conference Call and Webcast Information



Rapid7 will host a conference call today, February 12, 2025, to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 888-330-2384 (domestic) or +1 240-789-2701 (international) with the event code 8484206. The call will also be available live via webcast on Rapid7's website at

https://investors.rapid7.com

. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at

https://investors.rapid7.com

.




About Rapid7



Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics



To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.



While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.



We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, change in the fair value of derivative assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense and discrete tax items. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased, when applicable, to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.



We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:




Stock-based compensation expense

. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.




Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.




Amortization of debt issuance costs.

The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and our former revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.




Induced conversion expense.

In conjunction with the third quarter of 2023 partial repurchase of our 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025, we incurred a non-cash induced conversion expense of $53.9 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of or trends in our business, and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.




Litigation-related expenses.

We exclude non-ordinary course litigation expense because we do not consider legal costs and settlement fees incurred in litigation and litigation-related matters of non-ordinary course lawsuits and other disputes to be indicative of our core operating performance. We do not adjust for ordinary course legal expenses, including legal costs and settlement fees resulting from maintaining and enforcing our intellectual property portfolio and license agreements.




Acquisition-related expenses.

We exclude acquisition-related expenses, including accretion expense associated with contingent consideration, as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and are neither comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.




Change in fair value of derivative assets.

The expense for the change in fair value of derivative assets related to our capped calls settlement is a non-cash item and we believe the exclusion of this other income (expense) provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.




Impairment of long-lived assets.

Impairment of long-lived assets consists of impairment charges allocated to the carrying amount of certain operating right-of-use assets and the associated leasehold improvements when the carrying amounts exceed their respective fair values and we believe the exclusion of the impairment charges provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.




Restructuring expense.

We exclude non-ordinary course restructuring expenses related to our restructuring plan, that was completed during fiscal year 2024, because we do not believe these charges are indicative of our core operating performance and we believe the exclusion of the restructuring expenses provides a more useful comparison of our performance in different periods.




Discrete tax items.

We exclude certain discrete tax items such as income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to ongoing business operations in the current year and adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves as these charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating results, and they are not considered when we are forecasting our future results.




Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction.

Our capped call transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, when applicable, to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.




Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net income (loss) before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other (income) expense, net, (4) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) acquisition-related expenses, (9) litigation-related expenses, (10) impairment of long-lived assets and (11) restructuring expense. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.




Free Cash Flow.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.



Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.




Other Metrics




ARR.

ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related to contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.




Number of Customers.

We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value of less than $2,400 per year.




ARR per Customer.

We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.




Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements




This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2025, and the assumptions underlying such guidance. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions


and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, growing macroeconomic uncertainty, unstable market and economic conditions, fluctuations in our quarterly results, our ability to successfully grow our sales of our cloud-based solutions, including through the shift to a consolidated platform sales approach, effectiveness of our restructuring plan that was completed during fiscal year 2024,


failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, renewal of our customer's subscriptions, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities, and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and results described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 7, 2024, particularly in the section entitled "Item 1.A Risk Factors," and in the subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.




Investor contact:



Elizabeth Chwalk


Senior Director, Investor Relations


investors@rapid7.com


(617) 865-4277




Press contact:



Alice Randall


Director, Global Corporate Communications


press@rapid7.com


(214) 693-4727



















































































































































































































































































































































































RAPID7, INC.




Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(in thousands)




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
334,686


$
213,629

Short-term investments

187,025



169,544

Accounts receivable, net

168,242



164,862

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion

52,134



45,008

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

44,024



41,407

Total current assets

786,111



634,450

Long-term investments

37,274



56,171

Property and equipment, net

32,245



39,642

Operating lease right-of-use assets

48,877



54,693

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion

73,672



76,601

Goodwill

575,268



536,351

Intangible assets, net

85,719



94,546

Other assets

12,868



12,894

Total assets
$
1,652,034


$
1,505,348


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
18,908


$
15,812

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

88,802



85,025

Convertible senior notes, current portion, net

45,895






Operating lease liabilities, current portion

15,493



13,452

Deferred revenue, current portion

461,118



455,503

Total current liabilities

630,216



569,792

Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net

888,356



929,996

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

68,430



81,130

Deferred revenue, non-current portion

27,078



32,577

Other long-term liabilities

20,243



10,032

Total liabilities

1,634,323



1,623,527

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):



Common stock
$
635


$
617

Treasury stock

(4,765
)


(4,765
)

Additional paid-in-capital

1,011,080



898,185

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,205
)


1,344

Accumulated deficit

(988,034
)


(1,013,560
)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

17,711



(118,179
)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
$
1,652,034


$
1,505,348


Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RAPID7, INC.




Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenue:







Product subscriptions
$
206,328


$
194,819


$
808,906


$
740,168

Professional services

9,933



10,449



35,101



37,539

Total revenue

216,261



205,268



844,007



777,707

Cost of revenue:







Product subscriptions

58,932



52,369



225,547



203,140

Professional services

6,960



7,457



25,488



28,906

Total cost of revenue

65,892



59,826



251,035



232,046

Total gross profit

150,369



145,442



592,972



545,661

Operating expenses:







Research and development

46,334



40,031



173,126



177,937

Sales and marketing

72,767



73,557



298,809



313,661

General and administrative

23,989



19,623



86,002



85,340

Impairment of long-lived assets
















30,784

Restructuring






2,231








22,227

Total operating expenses

143,090



135,442



557,937



629,949

Income (loss) from operations

7,279



10,000



35,035



(84,288
)

Other income (expense), net:







Interest income

5,551



4,177



21,063



10,177

Interest expense

(2,783
)


(2,695
)


(10,963
)


(64,700
)

Other (expense) income, net

(4,361
)


3,571



(3,680
)


(14,522
)

Income (loss) before income taxes

5,686



15,053



41,455



(153,333
)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

3,514



(4,063
)


15,929



(518
)

Net income (loss)
$
2,172


$
19,116


$
25,526


$
(152,815
)

Net income (loss) per share, basic
$
0.03


$
0.31


$
0.41


$
(2.52
)

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1)
$
0.03


$
0.26


$
0.40


$
(2.52
)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

63,339,306



61,497,797



62,607,583



60,756,087

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

63,901,277



73,728,912



63,183,651



60,756,087


(1) We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the 2025, 2027 and 2029 Notes were anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive and the 2025 Note was anti-dilutive.






Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RAPID7, INC.




Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



(in thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)
$
2,172


$
19,116


$
25,526


$
(152,815
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

11,436



11,411



44,893



45,939

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,122



1,077



4,447



4,138

Stock-based compensation expense

27,412



24,177



107,961



111,636

Deferred income taxes

(1,049
)


(5,624
)


791



(5,624
)

Impairment of long-lived assets
















30,784

Change in fair value of derivative assets
















15,511

Induced conversion expense
















53,889

Other

3,031



(5,157
)


(1,503
)


469

Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(27,912
)


(26,449
)


(5,480
)


(14,021
)

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs

(3,703
)


(9,046
)


(4,196
)


(18,534
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,257
)


(9,558
)


2,805



(4,125
)

Accounts payable

13,227



6,704



2,777



5,449

Accrued expenses

7,584



20,390



(9,829
)


2,422

Deferred revenue

36,317



36,839



(795
)


30,472

Other liabilities

(2,607
)


(414
)


4,273



(1,312
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

63,773



63,466



171,670



104,278


Cash flows from investing activities:







Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

(103
)







(37,301
)


(34,841
)

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,183
)


(367
)


(3,425
)


(4,366
)

Capitalization of internal-use software costs

(3,748
)


(2,845
)


(14,162
)


(15,878
)

Purchases of investments






(82,816
)


(242,494
)


(276,829
)

Sales/maturities of investments

58,000



49,750



250,500



150,450

Other investments






2,710



360



2,710

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

52,966



(33,568
)


(46,522
)


(178,754
)


Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $7,909






(709
)







292,091

Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes
















(36,570
)

Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes
















(199,998
)

Payments related to business acquisitions

(500
)







(500
)


(2,250
)

Proceeds from capped call settlement
















17,518

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(847
)


(1,558
)


(4,730
)


(5,570
)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan











9,246



11,323

Proceeds from stock option exercises

130



69



1,566



3,053

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,217
)


(2,198
)


5,582



79,597

Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,529
)


3,212



(2,756
)


1,202

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

111,993



30,912



127,974



6,323

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

230,108



183,215



214,127



207,804

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
342,101


$
214,127


$
342,101


$
214,127






















































































































Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest on convertible senior notes

518



518



6,358



4,605

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

1,876



459



8,949



1,624


Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Cash and cash equivalents

334,686



213,629



334,686



213,629

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets

7,415



498



7,415



498


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
342,101


$
214,127


$
342,101


$
214,127


Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RAPID7, INC.




GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


GAAP gross profit
$
150,369


$
145,442


$
592,972


$
545,661

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

1

3,109



2,430



12,208



11,005

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2

4,424



4,393



17,163



18,386


Non-GAAP gross profit
$
157,902


$
152,265


$
622,343


$
575,052

Non-GAAP gross margin

73.0
%


74.2
%


73.7
%


73.9
%










GAAP gross profit - Product subscriptions
$
147,396


$
142,450


$
583,359


$
537,028

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

2,576



1,932



10,376



8,439

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

4,424



4,393



17,163



18,386


Non-GAAP gross profit - Product subscriptions
$
154,396


$
148,775


$
610,898


$
563,853

Non-GAAP gross margin - Product subscriptions

74.8
%


76.4
%


75.5
%


76.2
%










GAAP gross profit - Professional services
$
2,973


$
2,992


$
9,613


$
8,633

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

533



498



1,832



2,566


Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services
$
3,506


$
3,490


$
11,445


$
11,199

Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services

35.3
%


33.4
%


32.6
%


29.8
%










GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
7,279


$
10,000


$
35,035


$
(84,288
)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

1

27,412



24,177



107,961



111,636

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2

5,121



5,090



19,951



21,499

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

3

183








751



363

Add: Impairment of long-lived assets
















30,784

Add: Restructuring expense






2,231



(190
)


22,227


Non-GAAP income from operations
$
39,995


$
41,498


$
163,508


$
102,221










GAAP net income (loss)
$
2,172


$
19,116


$
25,526


$
(152,815
)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

1

27,412



24,177



107,961



111,636

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

2

5,121



5,090



19,951



21,499

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,122



1,077



4,447



4,138

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

3

183








751



363

Add: Impairment of long-lived assets
















30,784

Add: Change in fair value of derivative assets
















15,511

Add: Restructuring expense

4






2,231



(190
)


22,227

Add: Induced conversion expense
















53,889

Add: Discrete tax items

5

(1,668
)







4,692







Non-GAAP net income
$
34,342


$
51,691


$
163,138


$
107,232

Add: Interest expense of convertible senior notes

6

1,571



1,571



6,285



2,667


Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted calculation
$
35,913


$
53,262


$
169,423


$
109,899










Weighted average shares used in GAAP earnings per share calculation, basic

63,339,306



61,497,797



62,607,583



60,756,087

Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes

6

11,183,611



11,183,611



11,183,611



10,429,891









Dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plans

7

561,971



1,047,504



576,068



916,134

Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP earnings per share calculation, diluted

75,084,888



73,728,912



74,367,262



72,102,112










Non-GAAP net income per share:







Basic
$
0.54


$
0.84


$
2.61


$
1.76

Diluted
$
0.48


$
0.72


$
2.28


$
1.52










1

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:







Cost of revenue
$
3,109


$
2,430


$
12,208


$
11,005

Research and development

10,703



7,749



37,566



39,183

Sales and marketing

6,615



6,482



28,718



30,350

General and administrative

6,985



7,516



29,469



31,098










2

Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:







Cost of revenue
$
4,424


$
4,393


$
17,163


$
18,386

Sales and marketing

652



652



2,608



2,608

General and administrative

45



45



180



505










3

Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:







General and administrative
$
183


$




$
751


$
363










4

For the year ended December 31, 2024, restructuring expense was included within general and administrative expense in our consolidated statements of operations.










5

Includes discrete tax items as follows:

Provision for income taxes
$
(1,668
)

$




$
4,692


$












6

We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. Adjustments for interest expense, if applicable, on our convertible senior notes for purposes of calculating non-GAAP earnings per share are done gross of any tax impact. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the 2025, 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the year ended December 31, 2024, the 2025, 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive and the 2025 Notes were anti-dilutive.










7

We use the treasury method to compute the dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards.










Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



































































































































































































































































RAPID7, INC.




Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



(in thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

GAAP net income (loss)
$
2,172


$
19,116


$
25,526


$
(152,815
)

Interest income

(5,551
)


(4,177
)


(21,063
)


(10,177
)

Interest expense

2,783



2,695



10,963



64,700

Other (income) expense, net

4,361



(3,571
)


3,680



14,522

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

3,514



(4,063
)


15,929



(518
)

Depreciation expense

2,658



3,118



11,059



14,047

Amortization of intangible assets

8,778



8,293



33,834



31,892

Stock-based compensation expense

27,412



24,177



107,961



111,636

Acquisition-related expenses

183








751



363

Impairment of long-lived assets
















30,784

Restructuring expense






2,231



(190
)


22,227

Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,310


$
47,819


$
188,450


$
126,661


Note: Certain prior period reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



















































































































RAPID7, INC.




Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



(in thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
63,773


$
63,466


$
171,670


$
104,278

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(1,183
)


(367
)


(3,425
)


(4,366
)

Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs

(3,748
)


(2,845
)


(14,162
)


(15,878
)

Free cash flow
$
58,842


$
60,254


$
154,083


$
84,034








































































































































































































































































































































First Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance




GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation



(in millions, except per share data)




First Quarter 2025


Full-Year 2025


Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP income from operations:







Anticipated GAAP loss from operations
$
(10
)
to
$
(8
)

$
(13
)
to
$
(3
)

Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense

28

to

28



118

to

118

Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets

5

to

5



20

to

20

Anticipated non-GAAP income from operations
$
23

to
$
25


$
125

to
$
135










Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:







Anticipated GAAP net loss
$
(11
)
to
$
(9
)

$
(15
)
to
$
(5
)

Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense

28

to

28



118

to

118

Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets

5

to

5



20

to

20

Add: Anticipated amortization of debt issuance costs

1

to

1



4

to

4

Anticipated non-GAAP net income
$
23

to
$
25


$
127

to
$
137

Add: Anticipated interest expense on convertible senior notes

2

to

2



6

to

6

Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share calculation
$
25

to
$
27


$
133

to
$
143









Anticipated GAAP net loss per share, diluted
$
(0.15
)

$
(0.12
)

$
(0.19
)

$
(0.06
)

Anticipated non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$
0.33


$
0.36


$
1.72


$
1.85









Weighted average shares used in earnings per share calculation, diluted

75.6



77.3











The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, including, but not limited to, non-ordinary course litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. As a result, the estimates shown for Anticipated GAAP loss from operations, Anticipated GAAP net loss and Anticipated GAAP net loss per share are expected to change.

Full-Year 2025


Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Anticipated net cash provided by operating activities
$
153

Less: Anticipated purchases of property and equipment

(3
)

Less: Anticipated capitalized internal-use software costs

(15
)

Anticipated free cash flow
$
135









Exhibit 1 - Immaterial Correction of an Error



During the fourth quarter of 2024, we identified an immaterial error related to stock-based compensation expense associated with certain restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and performance stock units (“PSUs”) granted during fiscal years 2023 and 2024 that resulted in an understatement of stock-based compensation expense in fiscal year 2023 and the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2024. We have concluded that our previously issued financial statements were not materially misstated as a result of this error and have corrected the error in these prior periods. The correction of this error resulted in (i) an increase in additional paid-in capital and a corresponding increase to accumulated deficit as of December 31, 2023 of approximately $3.6 million and (ii) an increase in additional paid-in capital and a corresponding increase to accumulated deficit as of September 30, 2024 of approximately $7.2 million. There was no change to net cash provided by operating activities, net cash used in investing activities and net cash provided by financing activities in our consolidated statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, there was no change to our ARR, revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) or free cash flow.



The following table sets forth the effect of the immaterial error correction to certain line items of our consolidated statements of operations for (i) the three months ended December 31, 2023, (ii) the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and (iii) the three months ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively:

Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023


March 31, 2024


June 30, 2024


September 30, 2024



Adjustment


Adjustment


Adjustment


Adjustment


Adjustment



(in thousands, except for per share amounts)


Consolidated Statement of Operations:









Cost of revenue - product subscriptions
$
62


$
236


$
79


$
125


$
121

Cost of revenue - professional services
$
16


$
69


$
12


$
19


$
19

Research and development expense
$
302


$
1,161


$
378


$
392


$
411

Sales and marketing expense
$
243


$
1,025


$
290


$
331


$
300

General and administrative expense
$
309


$
1,064


$
93


$
790


$
293

Net income (loss)
$
(932
)

$
(3,555
)

$
(852
)

$
(1,657
)

$
(1,144
)

Net income (loss) per share, basic
$
(0.02
)

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.02
)

$
(0.03
)

$
(0.02
)

Net income (loss) per share, diluted
$
(0.01
)

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.01
)

$
(0.02
)

$
(0.01
)





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

