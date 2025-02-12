Rapid7 Reports 4% Increase in Annualized Recurring Revenue to $840 Million for Full-Year 2024

Rapid7 reports $840 million ARR, $844 million revenue; focuses on growth strategies for 2025 amidst competitive environment.

Rapid7, Inc. reported its financial results for 2024, demonstrating a growth in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) to $840 million, which is a 4% year-over-year increase. Total revenue for the year was $844 million, reflecting a 9% rise, with product subscriptions contributing $809 million, also up 9%. The company achieved a GAAP operating income of $35 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $164 million for the year, while net cash provided by operating activities reached $172 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $154 million. CEO Corey Thomas highlighted the company's advancements, including significant momentum in Managed Detection and Response and the introduction of the Exposure Command platform. Looking ahead, Rapid7 aims to accelerate growth and deepen customer engagement in 2025, projecting ARR between $870 million and $890 million and revenue of $860 million to $870 million for the full year.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $840 million represents a 4% year-over-year increase, indicating steady growth in the company's subscription-based revenue model.

Full-year revenue reached $844 million, a notable 9% increase year-over-year, showcasing strong sales performance and market demand for Rapid7's products.

Free cash flow of $154 million demonstrates effective cash generation capabilities, providing financial flexibility for future investments or strategic initiatives.

Recent recognition as "Security Vendor of the Year" at the CRN Channel Awards 2024 reinforces Rapid7's reputation and credibility in the cybersecurity sector.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter decreased significantly from $19,116 in 2023 to $2,172 in 2024, indicating a major drop in profitability.

The GAAP operating income margin decreased from 5% in 2023 to 3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a decline in operational efficiency.

The company reported a net loss of $152,815 for the full year 2024 compared to a net income of $25,526 in 2023, indicating significant financial challenges.

What is Rapid7's annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for 2024?

Rapid7 reported an annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $840 million, marking a 4% increase year-over-year.

How did Rapid7's full-year revenue change in 2024?

The full-year revenue reached $844 million, representing a 9% increase compared to the previous year.

What was Rapid7's free cash flow for 2024?

Rapid7 generated free cash flow of $154 million in 2024, reflecting strong operational performance.

Which award did Rapid7 win in 2024?

In 2024, Rapid7 won the "Security Vendor of the Year" award at the CRN Channel Awards.

What is Rapid7's financial guidance for 2025?

For 2025, Rapid7 anticipates ARR between $870 million and $890 million, with moderate revenue growth.

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rapid7, Inc.



(Nasdaq: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.





“As we reflect on 2024, I’m proud of the progress we made to position Rapid7 for long-term growth and success. We achieved $840 million in ARR and delivered over $150 million in free cash flow, while advancing our strategic priorities to innovate, scale, and empower our customers to consolidate and secure their operations more effectively. Continued momentum in Managed Detection and Response and the launch of our Exposure Command platform have further strengthened our ability to deliver measurable value for customers,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.





“As we move through 2025, our focus remains on accelerating growth, deepening customer engagement, and driving innovation to solidify Rapid7 as the security operations platform of choice for organizations worldwide.”







Fourth





Quarter





2024





Financial Results and Other Metrics

















As of December 31,





















2024





















2023

















% Change

















(dollars in thousands)











ARR





$





839,819













$





805,670

















4





%









Number of customers









11,727

















11,526

















2





%









ARR per customer





$





71.6













$





69.9

















2





%



























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















% Change

















2024





















2023

















% Change

















(in thousands, except per share data)











Product subscriptions revenue





$





206,328













$





194,819

















6





%









$





808,906













$





740,168

















9





%









Professional services revenue









9,933

















10,449

















(5





%)













35,101

















37,539

















(6





)%











Total revenue







$





216,261













$





205,268

















5





%









$





844,007













$





777,707

















9





%





























































North America revenue





$





163,014













$





158,695

















3





%









$





643,405













$





607,448

















6





%









Rest of world revenue









53,247

















46,573

















14





%













200,602

















170,259

















18





%











Total revenue







$





216,261













$





205,268

















5





%









$





844,007













$





777,707

















9





%





























































GAAP gross profit





$





150,369













$





145,442





















$





592,972













$





545,661





















GAAP gross margin









70





%













71





%





















70





%













70





%

















Non-GAAP gross profit





$





157,902













$





152,265





















$





622,343













$





575,052





















Non-GAAP gross margin









73





%













74





%





















74





%













74





%





































































GAAP income (loss) from operations





$





7,279













$





10,000





















$





35,035













$





(84,288





)

















GAAP operating margin









3





%













5





%





















4





%













(11





)%

















Non-GAAP income from operations





$





39,995













$





41,498





















$





163,508













$





102,221





















Non-GAAP operating margin









18





%













20





%





















19





%













13





%





































































GAAP net income (loss)





$





2,172













$





19,116





















$





25,526













$





(152,815





)

















GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic





$





0.03

















0.31





















$





0.41













$





(2.52





)

















GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted





$





0.03













$





0.26





















$





0.40













$





(2.52





)

















Non-GAAP net income





$





34,342













$





51,691





















$





163,138













$





107,232





















Non-GAAP net income per share:





















































Basic





$





0.54













$





0.84





















$





2.61













$





1.76





















Diluted





$





0.48













$





0.72





















$





2.28













$





1.52









































































Adjusted EBITDA





$





46,310













$





47,819





















$





188,450













$





126,661









































































Net cash provided by operating activities





$





63,773













$





63,466





















$





171,670













$





104,278





















Free cash flow





$





58,842













$





60,254





















$





154,083













$





84,034









































































































For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release. Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.







Recent Business Highlights









In November, Rapid7 won “Security Vendor of the Year” at the CRN Channel Awards 2024. The award is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the UK IT channel, and acknowledges Rapid7’s overall contribution to business development within the channel.



In November, Rapid7 won “Security Vendor of the Year” at the CRN Channel Awards 2024. The award is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the UK IT channel, and acknowledges Rapid7’s overall contribution to business development within the channel.



In November, Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection & Response added coverage for Microsoft security telemetry, integrating organizations' existing Microsoft telemetry into Rapid7's Command Platform for broader, faster threat detection and remediation, without additional infrastructure or complex integration requirements.



In November, Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection & Response added coverage for Microsoft security telemetry, integrating organizations' existing Microsoft telemetry into Rapid7's Command Platform for broader, faster threat detection and remediation, without additional infrastructure or complex integration requirements.



In November, Rapid7 expanded Exposure Command to add support for Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) Resource Control Policies, providing additional visibility, insights, and best practices to guide customers in addressing complex enterprise Identity and Access Management challenges across the modern attack surface.



In November, Rapid7 expanded Exposure Command to add support for Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) Resource Control Policies, providing additional visibility, insights, and best practices to guide customers in addressing complex enterprise Identity and Access Management challenges across the modern attack surface.



In December, Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection & Response added coverage for AWS environments, bringing customers deeper cloud detection and response capabilities by combining cloud native telemetry, AWS security telemetry, and enhanced detections in the Rapid7 Command Platform.



In December, Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection & Response added coverage for AWS environments, bringing customers deeper cloud detection and response capabilities by combining cloud native telemetry, AWS security telemetry, and enhanced detections in the Rapid7 Command Platform.



In December, Rapid7 achieved the In Process Designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMPⓇ”) for its InsightGovCloud Platform, indicating that Rapid7 is actively working towards authorization and highlighting Rapid7’s continued commitment to partnering with federal agencies to invest in security solutions that enable continuous threat exposure management and enhance the resilience of their organizations.



In December, Rapid7 achieved the In Process Designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMPⓇ”) for its InsightGovCloud Platform, indicating that Rapid7 is actively working towards authorization and highlighting Rapid7’s continued commitment to partnering with federal agencies to invest in security solutions that enable continuous threat exposure management and enhance the resilience of their organizations.



In January, Rapid7 earned the highest possible score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost report for measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.









First Quarter and Full-Year





2025





Guidance







Rapid7 anticipates ARR, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:















First Quarter





2025













Full-Year





2025

















(in millions, except per share data)











ARR

























$870









to









$890













Year-over-year growth

























4%









to









6%













Revenue









$207









to









$209

















$860









to









$870













Year-over-year growth









1%









to









2%

















2%









to









3%













Non-GAAP income from operations









$23









to









$25

















$125









to









$135













Non-GAAP net income per share









$0.33









to









$0.36

















$1.72









to









$1.85













Weighted average shares outstanding









75.6

































77.3





























Free cash flow





















Approximately $135 million





































The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2025 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.







Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense, change in the fair value of derivative assets, litigation-related expenses and discrete tax items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP guidance measure to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, including, but not limited to, non-ordinary course litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.









Conference Call and Webcast Information







Rapid7 will host a conference call today, February 12, 2025, to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 888-330-2384 (domestic) or +1 240-789-2701 (international) with the event code 8484206. The call will also be available live via webcast on Rapid7's website at



https://investors.rapid7.com



. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at



https://investors.rapid7.com



.







About Rapid7







Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.





While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.





We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, change in the fair value of derivative assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense and discrete tax items. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased, when applicable, to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.





We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:







Stock-based compensation expense



. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.







Amortization of acquired intangible assets.



We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.







Amortization of debt issuance costs.



The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and our former revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.







Induced conversion expense.



In conjunction with the third quarter of 2023 partial repurchase of our 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025, we incurred a non-cash induced conversion expense of $53.9 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of or trends in our business, and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.







Litigation-related expenses.



We exclude non-ordinary course litigation expense because we do not consider legal costs and settlement fees incurred in litigation and litigation-related matters of non-ordinary course lawsuits and other disputes to be indicative of our core operating performance. We do not adjust for ordinary course legal expenses, including legal costs and settlement fees resulting from maintaining and enforcing our intellectual property portfolio and license agreements.







Acquisition-related expenses.



We exclude acquisition-related expenses, including accretion expense associated with contingent consideration, as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and are neither comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.







Change in fair value of derivative assets.



The expense for the change in fair value of derivative assets related to our capped calls settlement is a non-cash item and we believe the exclusion of this other income (expense) provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.







Impairment of long-lived assets.



Impairment of long-lived assets consists of impairment charges allocated to the carrying amount of certain operating right-of-use assets and the associated leasehold improvements when the carrying amounts exceed their respective fair values and we believe the exclusion of the impairment charges provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.







Restructuring expense.



We exclude non-ordinary course restructuring expenses related to our restructuring plan, that was completed during fiscal year 2024, because we do not believe these charges are indicative of our core operating performance and we believe the exclusion of the restructuring expenses provides a more useful comparison of our performance in different periods.







Discrete tax items.



We exclude certain discrete tax items such as income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to ongoing business operations in the current year and adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves as these charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating results, and they are not considered when we are forecasting our future results.







Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction.



Our capped call transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, when applicable, to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.







Adjusted EBITDA.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net income (loss) before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other (income) expense, net, (4) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) acquisition-related expenses, (9) litigation-related expenses, (10) impairment of long-lived assets and (11) restructuring expense. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.







Free Cash Flow.



Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.





Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.







Other Metrics









ARR.



ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related to contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.







Number of Customers.



We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value of less than $2,400 per year.







ARR per Customer.



We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.







Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2025, and the assumptions underlying such guidance. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions





and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, growing macroeconomic uncertainty, unstable market and economic conditions, fluctuations in our quarterly results, our ability to successfully grow our sales of our cloud-based solutions, including through the shift to a consolidated platform sales approach, effectiveness of our restructuring plan that was completed during fiscal year 2024,





failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, renewal of our customer's subscriptions, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities, and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and results described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 7, 2024, particularly in the section entitled "Item 1.A Risk Factors," and in the subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.









Investor contact:







Elizabeth Chwalk





Senior Director, Investor Relations





investors@rapid7.com





(617) 865-4277







Press contact:







Alice Randall





Director, Global Corporate Communications





press@rapid7.com





(214) 693-4727



















RAPID7, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)







(in thousands)























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





334,686













$





213,629













Short-term investments









187,025

















169,544













Accounts receivable, net









168,242

















164,862













Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion









52,134

















45,008













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









44,024

















41,407













Total current assets









786,111

















634,450













Long-term investments









37,274

















56,171













Property and equipment, net









32,245

















39,642













Operating lease right-of-use assets









48,877

















54,693













Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion









73,672

















76,601













Goodwill









575,268

















536,351













Intangible assets, net









85,719

















94,546













Other assets









12,868

















12,894













Total assets





$





1,652,034













$





1,505,348















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





18,908













$





15,812













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









88,802

















85,025













Convertible senior notes, current portion, net









45,895

















—













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









15,493

















13,452













Deferred revenue, current portion









461,118

















455,503













Total current liabilities









630,216

















569,792













Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net









888,356

















929,996













Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion









68,430

















81,130













Deferred revenue, non-current portion









27,078

















32,577













Other long-term liabilities









20,243

















10,032













Total liabilities









1,634,323

















1,623,527













Stockholders’ equity (deficit):





















Common stock





$





635













$





617













Treasury stock









(4,765





)













(4,765





)









Additional paid-in-capital









1,011,080

















898,185













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income









(1,205





)













1,344













Accumulated deficit









(988,034





)













(1,013,560





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)









17,711

















(118,179





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)





$





1,652,034













$





1,505,348













Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



























RAPID7, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







(in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue:





































Product subscriptions





$





206,328













$





194,819













$





808,906













$





740,168













Professional services









9,933

















10,449

















35,101

















37,539













Total revenue









216,261

















205,268

















844,007

















777,707













Cost of revenue:





































Product subscriptions









58,932

















52,369

















225,547

















203,140













Professional services









6,960

















7,457

















25,488

















28,906













Total cost of revenue









65,892

















59,826

















251,035

















232,046













Total gross profit









150,369

















145,442

















592,972

















545,661













Operating expenses:





































Research and development









46,334

















40,031

















173,126

















177,937













Sales and marketing









72,767

















73,557

















298,809

















313,661













General and administrative









23,989

















19,623

















86,002

















85,340













Impairment of long-lived assets









—

















—

















—

















30,784













Restructuring









—

















2,231

















—

















22,227













Total operating expenses









143,090

















135,442

















557,937

















629,949













Income (loss) from operations









7,279

















10,000

















35,035

















(84,288





)









Other income (expense), net:





































Interest income









5,551

















4,177

















21,063

















10,177













Interest expense









(2,783





)













(2,695





)













(10,963





)













(64,700





)









Other (expense) income, net









(4,361





)













3,571

















(3,680





)













(14,522





)









Income (loss) before income taxes









5,686

















15,053

















41,455

















(153,333





)









Provision for (benefit from) income taxes









3,514

















(4,063





)













15,929

















(518





)









Net income (loss)





$





2,172













$





19,116













$





25,526













$





(152,815





)









Net income (loss) per share, basic





$





0.03













$





0.31













$





0.41













$





(2.52





)









Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1)





$





0.03













$





0.26













$





0.40













$





(2.52





)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic









63,339,306

















61,497,797

















62,607,583

















60,756,087













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted









63,901,277

















73,728,912

















63,183,651

















60,756,087





















(1) We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the 2025, 2027 and 2029 Notes were anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive and the 2025 Note was anti-dilutive.

















Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



























RAPID7, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







(in thousands)























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:







































Net income (loss)





$





2,172













$





19,116













$





25,526













$





(152,815





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









11,436

















11,411

















44,893

















45,939













Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,122

















1,077

















4,447

















4,138













Stock-based compensation expense









27,412

















24,177

















107,961

















111,636













Deferred income taxes









(1,049





)













(5,624





)













791

















(5,624





)









Impairment of long-lived assets









—

















—

















—

















30,784













Change in fair value of derivative assets









—

















—

















—

















15,511













Induced conversion expense









—

















—

















—

















53,889













Other









3,031

















(5,157





)













(1,503





)













469













Change in operating assets and liabilities:





































Accounts receivable









(27,912





)













(26,449





)













(5,480





)













(14,021





)









Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs









(3,703





)













(9,046





)













(4,196





)













(18,534





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









(3,257





)













(9,558





)













2,805

















(4,125





)









Accounts payable









13,227

















6,704

















2,777

















5,449













Accrued expenses









7,584

















20,390

















(9,829





)













2,422













Deferred revenue









36,317

















36,839

















(795





)













30,472













Other liabilities









(2,607





)













(414





)













4,273

















(1,312





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









63,773

















63,466

















171,670

















104,278















Cash flows from investing activities:







































Business acquisition, net of cash acquired









(103





)













—

















(37,301





)













(34,841





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(1,183





)













(367





)













(3,425





)













(4,366





)









Capitalization of internal-use software costs









(3,748





)













(2,845





)













(14,162





)













(15,878





)









Purchases of investments









—

















(82,816





)













(242,494





)













(276,829





)









Sales/maturities of investments









58,000

















49,750

















250,500

















150,450













Other investments









—

















2,710

















360

















2,710













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









52,966

















(33,568





)













(46,522





)













(178,754





)











Cash flows from financing activities:







































Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $7,909









—

















(709





)













—

















292,091













Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes









—

















—

















—

















(36,570





)









Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes









—

















—

















—

















(199,998





)









Payments related to business acquisitions









(500





)













—

















(500





)













(2,250





)









Proceeds from capped call settlement









—

















—

















—

















17,518













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards









(847





)













(1,558





)













(4,730





)













(5,570





)









Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan









—

















—

















9,246

















11,323













Proceeds from stock option exercises









130

















69

















1,566

















3,053













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









(1,217





)













(2,198





)













5,582

















79,597













Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(3,529





)













3,212

















(2,756





)













1,202













Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









111,993

















30,912

















127,974

















6,323













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









230,108

















183,215

















214,127

















207,804













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





342,101













$





214,127













$





342,101













$





214,127



























Supplemental cash flow information:







































Cash paid for interest on convertible senior notes









518

















518

















6,358

















4,605













Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds









1,876

















459

















8,949

















1,624















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







































Cash and cash equivalents









334,686

















213,629

















334,686

















213,629













Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets









7,415

















498

















7,415

















498















Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







$





342,101













$





214,127













$





342,101













$





214,127













Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



















RAPID7, INC.









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)







(in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















GAAP gross profit







$





150,369













$





145,442













$





592,972













$





545,661













Add: Stock-based compensation expense



1











3,109

















2,430

















12,208

















11,005













Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



2











4,424

















4,393

















17,163

















18,386















Non-GAAP gross profit







$





157,902













$





152,265













$





622,343













$





575,052













Non-GAAP gross margin









73.0





%













74.2





%













73.7





%













73.9





%















































GAAP gross profit - Product subscriptions







$





147,396













$





142,450













$





583,359













$





537,028













Add: Stock-based compensation expense









2,576

















1,932

















10,376

















8,439













Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets









4,424

















4,393

















17,163

















18,386















Non-GAAP gross profit - Product subscriptions







$





154,396













$





148,775













$





610,898













$





563,853













Non-GAAP gross margin - Product subscriptions









74.8





%













76.4





%













75.5





%













76.2





%















































GAAP gross profit - Professional services







$





2,973













$





2,992













$





9,613













$





8,633













Add: Stock-based compensation expense









533

















498

















1,832

















2,566















Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services







$





3,506













$





3,490













$





11,445













$





11,199













Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services









35.3





%













33.4





%













32.6





%













29.8





%















































GAAP income (loss) from operations







$





7,279













$





10,000













$





35,035













$





(84,288





)









Add: Stock-based compensation expense



1











27,412

















24,177

















107,961

















111,636













Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



2











5,121

















5,090

















19,951

















21,499













Add: Acquisition-related expenses



3











183

















—

















751

















363













Add: Impairment of long-lived assets









—

















—

















—

















30,784













Add: Restructuring expense









—

















2,231

















(190





)













22,227















Non-GAAP income from operations







$





39,995













$





41,498













$





163,508













$





102,221



















































GAAP net income (loss)







$





2,172













$





19,116













$





25,526













$





(152,815





)









Add: Stock-based compensation expense



1











27,412

















24,177

















107,961

















111,636













Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



2











5,121

















5,090

















19,951

















21,499













Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,122

















1,077

















4,447

















4,138













Add: Acquisition-related expenses



3











183

















—

















751

















363













Add: Impairment of long-lived assets









—

















—

















—

















30,784













Add: Change in fair value of derivative assets









—

















—

















—

















15,511













Add: Restructuring expense



4











—

















2,231

















(190





)













22,227













Add: Induced conversion expense









—

















—

















—

















53,889













Add: Discrete tax items



5











(1,668





)













—

















4,692

















—















Non-GAAP net income







$





34,342













$





51,691













$





163,138













$





107,232













Add: Interest expense of convertible senior notes



6











1,571

















1,571

















6,285

















2,667















Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted calculation







$





35,913













$





53,262













$





169,423













$





109,899



















































Weighted average shares used in GAAP earnings per share calculation, basic











63,339,306

















61,497,797

















62,607,583

















60,756,087













Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes



6











11,183,611

















11,183,611

















11,183,611

















10,429,891

















































Dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plans



7











561,971

















1,047,504

















576,068

















916,134













Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP earnings per share calculation, diluted









75,084,888

















73,728,912

















74,367,262

















72,102,112



















































Non-GAAP net income per share:







































Basic





$





0.54













$





0.84













$





2.61













$





1.76













Diluted





$





0.48













$





0.72













$





2.28













$





1.52



















































1



Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





































Cost of revenue





$





3,109













$





2,430













$





12,208













$





11,005













Research and development









10,703

















7,749

















37,566

















39,183













Sales and marketing









6,615

















6,482

















28,718

















30,350













General and administrative









6,985

















7,516

















29,469

















31,098



















































2



Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:





































Cost of revenue





$





4,424













$





4,393













$





17,163













$





18,386













Sales and marketing









652

















652

















2,608

















2,608













General and administrative









45

















45

















180

















505



















































3



Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:





































General and administrative





$





183













$





—













$





751













$





363



















































4



For the year ended December 31, 2024, restructuring expense was included within general and administrative expense in our consolidated statements of operations.















































5



Includes discrete tax items as follows:









Provision for income taxes





$





(1,668





)









$





—













$





4,692













$





—



















































6



We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. Adjustments for interest expense, if applicable, on our convertible senior notes for purposes of calculating non-GAAP earnings per share are done gross of any tax impact. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the 2025, 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the year ended December 31, 2024, the 2025, 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive and the 2025 Notes were anti-dilutive.















































7



We use the treasury method to compute the dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards.













































Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



























RAPID7, INC.









Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)







(in thousands)























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















GAAP net income (loss)





$





2,172













$





19,116













$





25,526













$





(152,815





)









Interest income









(5,551





)













(4,177





)













(21,063





)













(10,177





)









Interest expense









2,783

















2,695

















10,963

















64,700













Other (income) expense, net









4,361

















(3,571





)













3,680

















14,522













Provision for (benefit from) income taxes









3,514

















(4,063





)













15,929

















(518





)









Depreciation expense









2,658

















3,118

















11,059

















14,047













Amortization of intangible assets









8,778

















8,293

















33,834

















31,892













Stock-based compensation expense









27,412

















24,177

















107,961

















111,636













Acquisition-related expenses









183

















—

















751

















363













Impairment of long-lived assets









—

















—

















—

















30,784













Restructuring expense









—

















2,231

















(190





)













22,227













Adjusted EBITDA





$





46,310













$





47,819













$





188,450













$





126,661













Note: Certain prior period reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



























RAPID7, INC.









Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)







(in thousands)























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities





$





63,773













$





63,466













$





171,670













$





104,278













Less: Purchases of property and equipment









(1,183





)













(367





)













(3,425





)













(4,366





)









Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs









(3,748





)













(2,845





)













(14,162





)













(15,878





)









Free cash flow





$





58,842













$





60,254













$





154,083













$





84,034



































First Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation







(in millions, except per share data)























First Quarter 2025













Full-Year 2025













Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP income from operations:







































Anticipated GAAP loss from operations





$





(10





)





to





$





(8





)









$





(13





)





to





$





(3





)









Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense









28









to









28

















118









to









118













Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets









5









to









5

















20









to









20













Anticipated non-GAAP income from operations





$





23









to





$





25













$





125









to





$





135



















































Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:







































Anticipated GAAP net loss





$





(11





)





to





$





(9





)









$





(15





)





to





$





(5





)









Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense









28









to









28

















118









to









118













Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets









5









to









5

















20









to









20













Add: Anticipated amortization of debt issuance costs









1









to









1

















4









to









4













Anticipated non-GAAP net income





$





23









to





$





25













$





127









to





$





137













Add: Anticipated interest expense on convertible senior notes









2









to









2

















6









to









6













Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share calculation





$





25









to





$





27













$





133









to





$





143

















































Anticipated GAAP net loss per share, diluted





$





(0.15





)









$





(0.12





)









$





(0.19





)









$





(0.06





)









Anticipated non-GAAP net income per share, diluted





$





0.33













$





0.36













$





1.72













$





1.85

















































Weighted average shares used in earnings per share calculation, diluted









75.6

















77.3



















































The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, including, but not limited to, non-ordinary course litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. As a result, the estimates shown for Anticipated GAAP loss from operations, Anticipated GAAP net loss and Anticipated GAAP net loss per share are expected to change.

















Full-Year 2025













Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:















Anticipated net cash provided by operating activities





$





153













Less: Anticipated purchases of property and equipment









(3





)









Less: Anticipated capitalized internal-use software costs









(15





)









Anticipated free cash flow





$





135



























Exhibit 1 - Immaterial Correction of an Error







During the fourth quarter of 2024, we identified an immaterial error related to stock-based compensation expense associated with certain restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and performance stock units (“PSUs”) granted during fiscal years 2023 and 2024 that resulted in an understatement of stock-based compensation expense in fiscal year 2023 and the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2024. We have concluded that our previously issued financial statements were not materially misstated as a result of this error and have corrected the error in these prior periods. The correction of this error resulted in (i) an increase in additional paid-in capital and a corresponding increase to accumulated deficit as of December 31, 2023 of approximately $3.6 million and (ii) an increase in additional paid-in capital and a corresponding increase to accumulated deficit as of September 30, 2024 of approximately $7.2 million. There was no change to net cash provided by operating activities, net cash used in investing activities and net cash provided by financing activities in our consolidated statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, there was no change to our ARR, revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) or free cash flow.





The following table sets forth the effect of the immaterial error correction to certain line items of our consolidated statements of operations for (i) the three months ended December 31, 2023, (ii) the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and (iii) the three months ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively:















Three Months Ended













Year Ended













Three Months Ended

















December 31, 2023













March 31, 2024













June 30, 2024













September 30, 2024

















Adjustment













Adjustment













Adjustment













Adjustment













Adjustment

















(in thousands, except for per share amounts)













Consolidated Statement of Operations:















































Cost of revenue - product subscriptions





$





62













$





236













$





79













$





125













$





121













Cost of revenue - professional services





$





16













$





69













$





12













$





19













$





19













Research and development expense





$





302













$





1,161













$





378













$





392













$





411













Sales and marketing expense





$





243













$





1,025













$





290













$





331













$





300













General and administrative expense





$





309













$





1,064













$





93













$





790













$





293













Net income (loss)





$





(932





)









$





(3,555





)









$





(852





)









$





(1,657





)









$





(1,144





)









Net income (loss) per share, basic





$





(0.02





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.02





)









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.02





)









Net income (loss) per share, diluted





$





(0.01





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.01





)









$





(0.02





)









$





(0.01





)







