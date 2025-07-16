Rapid7 Named Leader in Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Rapid7 named a Leader in Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response, recognized for AI accuracy and comprehensive integrations.

Rapid7, Inc. has been recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) by Frost & Sullivan, highlighting its advanced AI capabilities and comprehensive threat monitoring services. The report commended Rapid7 for its high triage accuracy and effective integration of both native and third-party detection tools, enhancing visibility and control for clients. Key features of its MDR service include 24/7 monitoring, unlimited incident response, and proactive threat hunting. The company aims to leverage automation and customer transparency to improve threat investigation processes, achieving significant time savings for security operations centers. With a focus on continuous innovation and the integration of AI-driven solutions, Rapid7 is positioned as a key player in evolving MDR services to better address modern cybersecurity challenges.

Rapid7 has been recognized as a Leader in the Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response (MDR), enhancing its reputation in the cybersecurity market.

The report highlights Rapid7's market-leading AI triage accuracy of 99.93%, which significantly improves operational efficiency by saving 200+ SOC hours per week.

Rapid7's comprehensive platform offers integrated threat monitoring, incident response, and proactive threat hunting, showcasing its commitment to providing a seamless customer experience.

The recognition emphasizes Rapid7's capabilities for deep integration between detection and risk management, underscoring its innovative approach to cybersecurity solutions.

While the recognition as a leader in the MDR market by Frost & Sullivan is positive, it may raise expectations for Rapid7 to continuously innovate and maintain their competitive edge, creating pressure on the company to deliver consistently high performance.

The mention of the report highlights the importance of AI integration, which may imply that Rapid7 is at risk of falling behind competitors who advance their AI capabilities more rapidly.

Despite the positive feedback, the press release lacks specific financial data or growth metrics that could provide a clearer picture of Rapid7’s current market performance and sustainability.

What recognition did Rapid7 receive in July 2025?

Rapid7 was named a Leader in the Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) by Frost & Sullivan.

How does Rapid7 enhance threat detection?

Rapid7 enhances threat detection through AI triage accuracy, 24/7 threat monitoring, and proactive threat hunting.

What does Rapid7's MDR service include?

Rapid7's MDR service includes unlimited incident response, active remediation, and a transparent platform experience.

What is the significance of AI in Rapid7's services?

AI is significant for improving triage accuracy, enriching investigations, and saving SOC hours, enhancing overall efficiency.

How does Rapid7 ensure customer trust?

Rapid7 ensures customer trust through transparency, explainability, and continuous innovation in its security solutions.

Full Release



BOSTON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,



Rapid7, Inc.



(NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, announced it has been named a Leader in the





Frost Radar™ for Managed Detection and Response (MDR)





. Frost & Sullivan recognized Rapid7 as delivering market-leading AI triage accuracy and investigation support, shared platform experience with deep visibility and control, and comprehensive integration and investigation of both native and third-party detections across customers’ existing tools.





This recognition further underscores the depth and breadth of Rapid7’s MDR service, which combines 24/7 threat monitoring, unlimited incident response, proactive threat hunting, and active remediation — all delivered through a transparent platform experience. According to the report, Rapid7 stands out for its proven ability to layer deep, native visibility and third-party telemetry across endpoint, network, cloud, and identities, with custom coverage that is specially tailored to each organization's unique environment. In addition, the report highlights how Rapid7 is





fundamentally changing





how threats in MDR customer environments are investigated in the SOC through AI automation, including for alert triage, which closes benign alerts with market-leading 99.93% accuracy and saves 200+ SOC hours per week, autonomous investigation enrichment, and natural language log queries, all underpinned by a commitment to explainability and customer trust.





“Rapid7 stands out in the MDR market for its unified platform approach that blends managed services, automation, and visibility into a seamless experience. It’s also one of the few vendors evolving MDR in line with proactivity and prevention within a CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management) approach,” said Lucas Ferreyra, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Rapid7’s investments in AI-powered SOC operations, third-party integrations, and agentic AI capabilities highlight the company’s commitment to delivering proactive detection and response at scale. With a clear focus on transparency, customer trust, and continuous innovation, Rapid7 continues to shape how MDR services evolve for the future.”





Major factors in Rapid7’s recognition as a leader in the report included:







Deep integration between MDR and exposure management, allowing organizations to close the loop between detection and risk with attack surface monitoring and risk-aware response



Deep integration between MDR and exposure management, allowing organizations to close the loop between detection and risk with attack surface monitoring and risk-aware response



AI-powered triage and investigation support, trained on playbooks designed by Rapid7’s own SOC experts, and refined through continuous real-world application



AI-powered triage and investigation support, trained on playbooks designed by Rapid7’s own SOC experts, and refined through continuous real-world application



Shared, unified platform experience, giving customers direct access to the same tools our analysts use for investigation, detection, and response



Shared, unified platform experience, giving customers direct access to the same tools our analysts use for investigation, detection, and response



Support for over 180 native and third-party integrations, enabling visibility and protection across hybrid environments without requiring tool rip-and-replace







“Our focus is on helping security teams simplify operations, close the loop between detection and risk, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “Rapid7’s MDR protects organizations by providing an elite, global SOC that augments detection and response teams with 24/7 risk-aware investigation and unlimited response, enabling them to quickly find and stop attacks.”





Learn more about Rapid7’s MDR offering





here





and download a full version of the report





here





.







About Rapid7







Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our





website





, check out our





blog





, or follow us on





LinkedIn





or





X





.







Rapid7 Media Relations







Alice Randall





Director, Global Communications





press@rapid7.com





(857) 216-7804







Rapid7 Investor Contact







Elizabeth Chwalk





Vice President, Investor Relations





investors@rapid7.com





(617) 865-4277



