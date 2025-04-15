Rapid7, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 12, 2025

Rapid7 will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Rapid7, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 12, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and provide a business outlook. Participants can join the call via telephone or through a live webcast on Rapid7's website, where a replay will also be available afterward.

Rapid7 is scheduled to release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 12, indicating the company's commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.



The upcoming conference call allows stakeholders to gain insights into the company's results and business outlook, fostering investor relations and confidence.



Rapid7 serves over 11,000 global customers, showcasing its significant market presence and the value of its cybersecurity solutions.



The press release emphasizes Rapid7's mission to enhance digital security, aligning with growing global concerns about cybersecurity threats, which could attract more customers and investment.

Announcement of financial results scheduled for a future date may raise concerns about the company's current performance or issues that may not be disclosed until the call.

The lack of immediate financial results in the press release could lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's fiscal health.

When will Rapid7 release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Rapid7 will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 12, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access the Rapid7 conference call?

You can access the conference call by phone at +1 888-330-2384 or +1 240-789-2701 with the event code 8484206.

What time is the Rapid7 conference call scheduled?

The Rapid7 conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2025.

Is there a way to listen to the conference call online?

Yes, the conference call will be available live via webcast on the Rapid7 investor website at https://investors.rapid7.com.

Where can I find more information about Rapid7?

More information about Rapid7 can be found on their website, blog, or by following them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

$RPD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RPD Insider Trading Activity

$RPD insiders have traded $RPD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COREY E. THOMAS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,934,345 .

. CHRISTINA LUCONI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $906,386 .

. REENY SONDHI sold 3,663 shares for an estimated $149,267

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $RPD stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $29.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $40.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Joel Fishbein from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 10/23/2024

BOSTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Rapid7, Inc.





(NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 12, 2025, after the financial markets close.





The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at +1 888-330-2384 (toll-free) or +1 240-789-2701 with the event code 8484206.





The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at





https://investors.rapid7.com





. A webcast replay of the call will be available at





https://investors.rapid7.com





.







About Rapid7







Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our



website



, check out our



blog



, or follow us on



LinkedIn



or



Twitter



.







Rapid7





Investor Contact:







Elizabeth Chwalk





Vice President, Investor Relations









investors@rapid7.com









(617) 865-4277







Rapid7





Press





C





ontact:







Alice Randall





Director, Global Corporate Communications









press@rapid7.com









(857) 216-7804



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.