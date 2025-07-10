Rapid7, Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Rapid7 will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Quiver AI Summary
Rapid7, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results and provide a business outlook. Interested participants can register for the live event online, and a webcast of the call will also be available on Rapid7’s investor relations website, along with a replay. Rapid7 focuses on simplifying cybersecurity and is committed to helping over 11,000 global customers manage their attack surface effectively. For further inquiries, contact information for investor relations and press is provided.
Potential Positives
- Rapid7 is set to release its Q2 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.
- The company is actively engaging with investors through a scheduled conference call to discuss financial results and business outlook, enhancing investor relations.
- Rapid7's mission to create a safer digital world reinforces its position as a leader in cybersecurity, potentially strengthening its market presence and customer trust.
- With over 11,000 global customers, Rapid7's extensive client base underscores the effectiveness and demand for its cybersecurity solutions.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will Rapid7 release its Q2 2025 financial results?
Rapid7 will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after the markets close.
What time is the Rapid7 conference call?
The conference call to discuss the financial results will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.
How can I register for the Rapid7earnings call
You can register for theearnings callby visiting https://q2-2025-rapid7-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/.
Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call
A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be available on Rapid7's investor relations website at https://investors.rapid7.com.
How does Rapid7 contribute to cybersecurity?
Rapid7 helps create a safer digital world by simplifying cybersecurity, enabling professionals to manage risks efficiently with their comprehensive solutions.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$RPD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RPD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$RPD Insider Trading Activity
$RPD insiders have traded $RPD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COREY E. THOMAS (CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,937,769
- CHRISTINA LUCONI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $906,386.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $RPD stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,160,430 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,272,999
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,209,856 shares (+112.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,073,282
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 919,955 shares (+95.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,388,007
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 749,167 shares (+756734.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,860,417
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 675,030 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,895,045
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 554,612 shares (+116.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,702,764
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 485,967 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,882,985
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$RPD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RPD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RPD forecast page.
$RPD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPD recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $RPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $39.0 on 05/14/2025
- Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $29.0 on 05/13/2025
- Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 05/13/2025
- Anne Meisner from Susquehanna set a target price of $30.0 on 05/13/2025
- Erin Wilson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 05/13/2025
- Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $29.0 on 05/13/2025
- Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 05/13/2025
Full Release
BOSTON, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Rapid7, Inc.
(NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the financial markets close.
The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register for the live event please visit:
https://q2-2025-rapid7-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/
.
A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be accessible from the Rapid7 investor relations website at
https://investors.rapid7.com
. A webcast replay of the call will be available at
https://investors.rapid7.com
.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our
website
, check out our
blog
, or follow us on
LinkedIn
or
X
.
Rapid7
Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Chwalk
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(617) 865-4277
Rapid7
Press
C
ontact:
Alice Randall
Director, Global
Corporate Communications
press@rapid7.com
(857) 216-7804
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.