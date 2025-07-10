Rapid7, Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Rapid7 will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Rapid7, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results and provide a business outlook. Interested participants can register for the live event online, and a webcast of the call will also be available on Rapid7’s investor relations website, along with a replay. Rapid7 focuses on simplifying cybersecurity and is committed to helping over 11,000 global customers manage their attack surface effectively. For further inquiries, contact information for investor relations and press is provided.

FAQ

When will Rapid7 release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Rapid7 will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after the markets close.

What time is the Rapid7 conference call?

The conference call to discuss the financial results will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can I register for the Rapid7earnings call

You can register for theearnings callby visiting https://q2-2025-rapid7-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be available on Rapid7's investor relations website at https://investors.rapid7.com.

How does Rapid7 contribute to cybersecurity?

Rapid7 helps create a safer digital world by simplifying cybersecurity, enabling professionals to manage risks efficiently with their comprehensive solutions.

$RPD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RPD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

$RPD Insider Trading Activity

$RPD insiders have traded $RPD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COREY E. THOMAS (CEO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,937,769

CHRISTINA LUCONI (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,039 shares for an estimated $906,386.

$RPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $RPD stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RPD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$RPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPD recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $RPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $39.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $29.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Anne Meisner from Susquehanna set a target price of $30.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Erin Wilson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel set a target price of $29.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 05/13/2025

Full Release



BOSTON, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Rapid7, Inc.





(NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the financial markets close.





The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register for the live event please visit:





https://q2-2025-rapid7-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/





.





A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be accessible from the Rapid7 investor relations website at





https://investors.rapid7.com





. A webcast replay of the call will be available at





https://investors.rapid7.com





.







About Rapid7







Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our



website



, check out our



blog



, or follow us on



LinkedIn



or



X



.







Rapid7





Investor Contact:







Elizabeth Chwalk





Vice President, Investor Relations









investors@rapid7.com









(617) 865-4277







Rapid7





Press





C





ontact:







Alice Randall





Director, Global





Corporate Communications









press@rapid7.com









(857) 216-7804



